Sabrina Carpenter Returned to the Short n’ Sweet Tour: Here’s What You Missed!

Sabrina Carpenter returned to the stage with a new leg of the “Short n’ Sweet” Tour! The third leg of Carpenter’s first-ever arena tour featured visits to cities across North America. These cities included Pittsburgh, Toronto, and Los Angeles. The return of the tour meant new songs on the set list, dazzling outfits, playful stage decor and props, and freaky “Juno” positions. Here’s everything you need to know about these last few “Short n’ Sweet” shows, and how Sabrina killed it as a performer!

Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The stunning looks

One highlight of the concert was Sabrina’s entrance on stage, where she rushed onto the stage in a towel. This was a funny bit where she seemed unprepared for the show to start. Then, Sabrina opened her towel to reveal her Act 1 stage outfit: a sparkling, gorgeous bodysuit paired with tights with a song lyric from her discography printed on them. Sabrina often iconically references the cities she performs in with her stage looks, and she put in all stops for her New York City shows. During the first NYC show, Sabrina’s bodysuit featured the dark blue skyline of the city that never sleeps. Sabrina also performed on Halloween and transformed her typical concert into a Halloween show called “Short n’ Spooky”. On “Short n’ Spooky” night, Sabrina switched up her signature night gowns to resemble a Wonder Woman body suit. Her inclusion of the Halloween spirit not only made the show more magical but also insinuated that Sabrina’s fans (dubbed “Carpenters”) can anticipate new looks every night.

Other outfit changes included the Act 3 outfits. Sabrina wore her signature shimmery, two-piece yellow outfit, with black and white checkered borders resembling a taxi on night two. On night three, she looked gorgeous in a white version of the two-piece with the iconic “I heart New York” slogan.

have you ever tried this one?

Another highlight of the concert was Sabrina’s performance of “Juno”. Before she performed, Sabrina pretended to arrest someone in the crowd for committing the crime of being too hot. Lately, Sabrina’s been spotlighting some of the celebrities who attend her shows. The “Juno” arrests of the latest show included Anne Hathaway and Drew Barrymore.

Additionally, fans loved shouting the lyrics “Wanna try out some freaky positions / Have you ever tried this one?”, followed by Sabrina re-enacting a sex position. While some of the poses are sultry, Sabrina’s also been feeling witty and clever with her “Juno” positions. On NYC night two in her taxi-inspired outfit, Sabrina’s pose was her honking a taxi cab. During Short n’ Spooky, Sabrina rocked a Fred Flintstone-inspired costume for Act 3, and she posed with a bone! On the fifth and final night in NYC, Sabrina wore a green two-piece outfit. Cleverly, her “Juno” pose featured her holding up a torch like the Statue of Liberty.

set list changes

Carpenters were also looking forward to changes in the set list. After all, Sabrina recently released her seventh studio album, “Man’s Best Friend”, since her last “Short ‘n Sweet” show. Well, it seems that Sabrina’s sticking to this tour being the Short ‘n Sweet tour and not the Man’s Best Friend tour. Sabrina only added 3 songs from the new album to the official set list: “Manchild,” “House Tour,” and “Tears”. A fan-favorite addition to the setlist was Sabrina’s “Manchild” performance with a hairbrush microphone, referencing her recent SNL performance. Who hasn’t sung and danced around in their room with a hairbrush as a placeholder for a real microphone? People online were also obsessing over Sabrina dressing up performing “House Tour” dressed as Barbie during “Short n’ Spooky”. It’s just like Barbie giving a tour of her dream house!

Sabrina also included a surprise song at every concert in a “Spin the Bottle” inspired segment. In this segment, Sabrina plays a game where she spins a bottle on a wheel numbered from one to four. Each number corresponds to a song that’s not on the official setlist, which is why they’re called surprise songs! The bottle lands on a specific number, and Sabrina then performs the corresponding song. These surprise songs can be any of Sabrina’s other songs or covers from other artists as well. Sabrina has performed “Nobody’s Son” and “Go Go Juice” from the latest album as surprise songs so far. Hopefully, this means there’s a chance we’ll hear some other songs from “Man’s Best Friend” as surprise songs in the upcoming shows.

What’s next for sabrina?

I’m not sure about you, but I’m excited to see what else Sabrina has in store for us with her next concerts. If you have the chance to see her perform, I would definitely not miss the opportunity to see her live. Who knows, maybe Sabrina will tour “Man’s Best Friend” very soon!