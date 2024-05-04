Podcasts to Listen to in Your 20s

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Podcasts are a great way to keep yourself entertained and informed! I often find myself alone with my thoughts, whether on the bus between campus to campus, or while folding laundry, and putting on a podcast is the perfect way to fill those silences and immerse myself into a new space.

Podcasts have risen in popularity in recent years, as they are so convenient and perfect for when you’re on-the-go. Podcasts have been shown to display many benefits, some of which include reducing stress and anxiety, provide emotional support, gain new perspectives, improve self-awareness, and promote positive mental-health.

These are some great podcasts to listen to in and around your 20s:

the psychology of your 20s

The Psychology of Your 20s is hosted by Jemma Sbeg, a graduate of psychology and mental health advocate living in Sydney, Australia. Sbeg covers topics such as the psychology of Imposter Syndrome, breakups, elder daughters, aging, etc. Through personal anecdotes, psychological facts, and advice from various experts, Sbeg dissects the reasoning behind certain emotions we go through in our 20s, showing that we’re not alone in our experiences.

One of my favorite episodes is “The psychology of platonic soulmates,” which talks about how some of our deepest relationships can be between us and our friends. By diving into the psychology of this phenomenon, Sbeg urges us to seek connections with friends and found family, rather than only looking for romantic relationships.

the daily – the new york times

The Daily, an audio journalism podcast hosted by The New York Times is accessible for listeners in their 20s, as it takes current news and condenses into 20 minute episodes, once a day, five times a week.

Recent topics in the month of April include “The Eclipse Chaser,” “Trump’s Abortion Dilemma,” “How One Family Lost $900,000 in a Timeshare Scam.” Since 2019, The Daily began releasing audio transcripts for each episode, so that listeners could also read (along), reference quotes, etc.

As college-aged students, it is extremely important for us to stay well-informed, and The Daily makes it easier for listeners in and around their 20s to be aware of our social and political climate.

on my mind

On My Mind is hosted by Ava Jules, a long-time youtuber and social media influencer. Based in Hawaii, Jules speaks about a variety of valuable topics for those in their 20s, such as how stop caring about what others think about you, finding balance, figuring out your life in your 20s, and more. Through storytelling, asking her listeners for interesting anecdotes, and providing advice based on her prior experience, On My Mind is a fresh and fun podcast, perfect to motivate you and learn a little more about yourself.

As a frequent listener of On My Mind, it is just the boost of energy I need when grabbing my morning bagel. Ava is grounded and relatable, and her podcast style is very conversational, like you’re hanging out with a friend. You can find more of her videos on YouTube as well.

call her daddy

Call Her Daddy is the most listened-to podcast by women, hosted by Alex Cooper, self proclaimed “Founding Father.” Cooper answers the public’s “burning questions” through very candid conversations with various women and celebrities. From its start in 2018, Call Her Daddy quickly grew from 12,000 to 2 million downloads in a short span of two months. Cooper is unafraid to speak about taboo topics such as sex, and tries to provide women, particularly, to take control of their narrative.

From personal stories to conversations with celebrities, Cooper grants women the opportunity to learn more about themselves without shame or stigma.

anything goes

Anything Goes is a popular podcast hosted by YouTuber and business owner Emma Chamberlain. Recorded from the comfort of her own bed, Chamberlain talks about various topics, ranging from advice, funny stories, personal struggles, and more. Anything Goes is known for its raw topics, such as her journey trying to quit vaping.

By holding up the mirror to herself, Chamberlain gets real and does not shy away from the truth in her podcast.

This is your sign!

Whether you’ve never listened to a podcast or a seasoned professional, these are just a few of many podcasts that I recommend listening to in and around your 20s. Ranging from news, psychology, mental health, and entertainment, these podcasts will keep you entertained and informed, and perfect for on-the-go!