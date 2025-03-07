My “Patrick Bateman” Routine that Gave Me Glass Skin

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rutgers chapter.

My skincare journey has been a mentally exhausting battle, lasting over a decade. The frustration manifested over years of my coarse, blemished face not glowing like idols on the red carpet and feeling like my own body had betrayed me not to look beautiful. Any treatment you’re thinking of, I’ve tried it: from middle school toothpaste spot treatment to dermatologist-prescribed steroid creams. If it exists, I’ve exhausted it. While some might read this article and declare this routine as a Patrick Bateman-esque obsession, I implore you to understand it is a result of exhaustion walking around with bloody, painful cystic acne for years. While my journey has provided me with mental strength and appreciation for my unique features, simply existing with acne covering more portions of my face than clear skin in socially challenging environments like middle and high school culminated in desperation to “fix” my issue. If you have struggled with skin issues in any capacity, I’m sure you can relate to the daunting hesitation upon picking up a new addition to your routine just to feel the stress of seeing a blemished surface after the hundreds of products failing to produce the glass skin you desperately crave. However, for the first time since I was ten, my face has finally cleared up and has stayed clear after my most recently adjusted skincare regimen listed below.

Disclaimer: These products are not guaranteed to help everyone, as everyone’s skin is unique. However, this (mostly affordable, under $20) routine gave the “glass skin” look to my high-maintenance, ultra-sensitive, oily-prone combination, fragrance-allergic complexion. This list is not sponsored but rather the routine that saved my skin after years of searching.

A.M. Routine

I use a makeup headband to hold my hair back and lay out all my products to keep my hands as clean as possible. I also thoroughly wash my hands before my routine to avoid any additional bacterial contamination. I generally focus on distributing each product around my face as well as my neck, ensuring the products are fully absorbed before continuing to the next step.

I lightly soak my face with warm water. I use my wet hands to foam up my Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser ($9) and gently work it into my pores. I make sure to take my time because rushing has visible consequences. I wash the soap off and pat my face dry with disposable paper towels. (Wasteful, I know, but reusable towels break me out; alternatively, I air-dry my face.)

I use a few dashes of the Beauty of Joseon Glow Replenishing Rice Milk toner ($18) and let that dry for about a minute. I make sure to take all my products into every crevice of my face and down my neck.

I go in with the Rohto Mentholatum – Melano CC Vitamin C Moisture Cream ($11), which gives me a natural glow. I only use a very small amount and work it onto my cheekbones, forehead, and chin.

I use a few drops of the Summer Fridays Jet-Lag Deep Hydration Serum ($44), but a more affordable alternative is the Good Molecules Hyaluronic Acid Serum ($6). Both provide an extra layer of hydration. I focus these serums on my cheeks, the sides of my nose, and down my neck: the spots that get the driest compared to the rest of my face.

Finally, I cover my face and neck in the Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun: Rice + Probiotics (SPF50+PA++++) Sunscreen ($13). I am thoroughly picky with my sunscreens because I have tried nearly every brand that has sent their product to store shelves, but I cannot stand white casts, formulas that are not makeup-proof, sweat-proof, water-proof, or prone to pilling. This sunscreen (along with Trader Joe’s sunscreen ($9)) is my holy grail: both wear beautifully throughout long days and have no visible white cast after application.

P.M. Routine

My nighttime routine is much simpler. I repeat the previous steps but swap the Vanicream soap for the La Roche-Posay Purifying Facial Cleanser. After my face dries, I use the same toner followed by a hydrating serum (either of the two previously mentioned) and the same moisturizer. For my last step, I swap my morning eye cream for the SANA Namerakahonpo Wrinkle Brightening Eye Cream, which soothes any dryness or irritation from eye makeup or debris accumulated throughout the day.

I omit the Vitamin C and sunscreen due to their lack of need at this juncture of the day and finish with a facial mask if needed. I love the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask and the Laneige Cica Sleeping Mask, or the Ishizawa Keana Nadeshiko Rice Mask for a more affordable option.

Ultimately, this routine will not produce the same effects for everyone, but it has brought me inexplicable mental and physical relief after years of painful, fatiguing skin problems. I strongly advise consultation with a dermatologist for a tailored routine and to take care of your mental and physical health because your skin only reflects what’s inside!