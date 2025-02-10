Magic loops, slip knots, and bobble stitches: A beginner’s guide to crocheting

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rutgers chapter.

Have you ever seen people post their crocheted sweaters, plushies, and hats on social media and wonder, “How did they make that?” Starting a new hobby like crocheting can be daunting, but don’t let that stop you from picking up a crochet hook and some yarn. Here is a guide to familiarize yourself with crochet terminology and materials so you can ease yourself into your new favorite craft.

Before we begin, I would like to note that there are many different ways to do things, like holding your yarn and hook and making slip knots. Watching many crochet tutorials will show you the various ways so you can find what works best for you.

Your first project

Starting with a small project allows you to get a feel for crocheting without being overwhelmed. Creating something with your own two hands is an accomplishment, no matter how uneven or wonky! Mistakes only make your project feel more personal and unique. Below are some beginner-friendly crochet tutorials.

Materials

Your materials depend on what you’re making. Every tutorial and crochet pattern should have a materials list, but you don’t have to get the exact same materials listed.

Hooks

I find myself reaching for my 3.75mm and 5mm hooks for a lot of projects. The higher the number of millimeters, the larger the hook. I recommend getting hooks with ergonomic handles to prevent hand cramps when working on longer projects like Yarnology’s Bamboo Handle Aluminum Crochet Hook from Hobby Lobby.

Yarn

The type of yarn you use depends on the project. I primarily use cotton and acrylic yarn, which are easy to find at stores like Michael’s and Walmart or online on Amazon. Yarn is also categorized by yarn weight. All you need to know is that the thicker the yarn, the heavier the yarn weight. Yarn labels conveniently include the best hook size to use. This article from Jo to the World Creations goes much more in-depth about yarn types and sizes if you’re curious.

The actual crocheting

Now that you have your yarn and hook, you have to learn how to hold them. I like holding my hook like a knife, but many crocheters hold it like a pencil. See some of the ways to hold your yarn and hook in this video by Sigoni Macaroni. Try the different methods to see what is most comfortable for you.

Conclusion

My first crochet project was a blanket for my mom that my cat eventually claimed. Although it’s definitely not perfect, I’m proud of it and how far I’ve come in my crochet journey. However, I would not recommend starting with a bulky polyester yarn like I did. It was hard to see my stitches, so I recommend saving it for a later project.

I hope this article provided you with a basic understanding of crocheting. It’s a bit difficult to grasp at first, but you can master it in no time by watching tutorials and practicing your stitches. Just remember to be patient with yourself and have fun. Happy crocheting!