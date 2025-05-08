Just for Aesthetics or an Actual Go-To?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A Guide to Cafes around Rutgers

Semicolon Cafe

Semicolon receives highly-deserved attention from college students and visitors from around the area. The sandwiches and drinks differ from anything else you can find in the New Brunswick area. Along with the aesthetic food, the cafe is the perfect location to get your work done at seats along the wall or even hang out with friends at the larger tables. One thing is that music plays and patrons chat, so it may not be the quietest spot to work.

Moving on to the food, you eat with your eyes first. Authentic Korean sandwiches, specialty drinks, and fun bingsoo flavors are all components that add to Semicolon’s distinctiveness. Some of the most popular items look amazing, but I was slightly disappointed by the overall flavor. Their regular matcha did not compare to the Lady Matcha, however, their specialty drinks might be the best options on the menu. Another downside is the price point. Although these items are difficult and time-consuming to make, they could be more affordable. Aside from these components, Semicolon is a cafe everyone should try at least once!

Hidden Grounds

Hidden Grounds is a perfect place to get some work done! It has two locations near Rutgers, making it easy to find a spot to sit down and do some work. Both locations are quiet as people typically come to enjoy their beverages or finish up their assignments. I have gone to both places, but the smaller one at 106 Easton Ave is my favorite. From being closer in walking distance to having a cozier vibe, I enjoyed my time there.

As for the drinks, I thoroughly enjoyed the Mughal Rose Chai and regular Masala Chai, which were made fresh and had a traditional taste. I was missing my mom’s chai, but these drinks satisfied my craving immediately. Their sandwiches are also Desi-inspired, however, I feel like the drinks take the spotlight. I will definitely be heading back soon to try the pastries!

Khyber

Khyber was a cafe on my bucket list for a while, and I finally got to try it! It’s located on Church Street, which is not too far from any part of the Rutgers campus. I loved the intimate space and the decorations that filled the cafe during Ramadan. I got to try their Berry Matcha, which was not what I was expecting, as the berry flavor was incredibly faint. I also tried the samosas, which I don’t eat often. It was comforting, and although my drink was not what I expected it to be, I will be heading back to try their more popular menu items.

A lot of the food was reasonably priced and incredibly authentic. Although their matcha might not be the star of the show, I hope to go back and try their tea. Their aesthetically pleasing shareable teapot, along with the pastries, is something I look forward to enjoying soon. I appreciated the overall ambiance, so making another visit is something I would like to accomplish before the semester is over!

Friend’s Cafe

I had never heard of Friends Cafe until one of my friends recommended it. Before going to this cafe, consider the distance and workspace. You can find it on Robinson Street, which might be a bit of a walk. While I initially dreaded the trek there, the walk was a nice break from the rest of my day. The cafe is smaller than the rest, so the space fills up with customers quickly. Also, be aware that anyone doing work should stay for about an hour. Finally, dogs are allowed in the cafe, which can contribute to the noise.

As for the food and drinks, I was pleasantly surprised by the flavor of the matcha. When I first received my drink, it was a light green, so I was scared of what it might taste like. However, the strong taste of lavender made the drink incredibly delicious. The baked goods are less sweet, which was a pleasant surprise, as numerous cafes tend to make theirs incredibly sweet. Besides that, the cafe is a cozy and welcoming place to get work done or hang out with friends, so it’s a spot that I will revisit soon!

TJ’s Cafe is in the Zimmerli Art Museum, where I unexpectedly stumbled upon it. I saw the sign after my class and decided to check it out. It was rather new when I first went there, so I was still a little skeptical. However, to my surprise, it was incredibly cozy. It’s small, so finding a seat before or after class might be difficult, but it’s an incredibly peaceful spot if you’re lucky enough to grab one. The staff is extremely friendly and happy to help.

The food is appetizing and incredibly cheap compared to the other cafes mentioned above. While they charge for add-ons or whether the drink is iced or hot, the home-baked feeling is comforting! I typically went after my classes on College Ave since it’s located directly on campus. I recommend this spot to anyone trying to grab a small treat since it’s close and the vibes are immaculate.

Rutgers University is a campus filled with cafes that provide both aesthetics and great study spots. While the ambience might catch your eye at first, finding a spot that meets your needs matters most. Whether it be to enjoy some sweet treats, hang out with friends, or get some work done, take into consideration what you are paying for and what your goal is before picking a spot. If you just want to experience all of Rutgers, then definitely explore the cafes before graduating! And if you just want some solid food, restaurants on Easton Avenue might be a better option. I will be revisiting these spots soon and am excited to find some favorites!