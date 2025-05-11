The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

New season, new scent. I have curated a list of perfumes that encapsulate springtime’s fresh, rejuvenating essence. There is something on this list to appeal to everyone, so read, spray, and enjoy!

“From the Garden” by Replica

Maison Margiela’s fragrance line, Replica, has just about a dozen scents to match each season, so narrowing down a favorite for spring was a challenge. This fragrance expresses the feeling of basking in the freshness of a garden on a warm day. The keynote of tomato leaf is the first I picked up on, blending into the top notes of green mandarin, grapefruit, and black currant. It is citrus meets vegetal, with a punch of patchouli to bring it home. An overall great balance of strong and fresh to frolic in this springtime.

“You: Fleur” by Glossier

The fourth installment in Glossier’s fragrance line was just recently released and marketed as a fresh floral. Like the previous two releases, it builds off the warm musk that made the original Glossier “You” so memorable, with a twist of a salty top note and accompanying apricot and cashmere notes. “Fleur” gives the feel of a picnic atop a flower field. It is certainly the sweetest and airiest of the collection and easily an invitation for layering.

“Miami Shake” by Juliette has a gun

Gourmand meets berry fun with “Miami Shake”. 2025 has defined itself as the year of the gourmand, and this scent certainly sets itself apart from the crowd with notes of strawberry, whipped cream, and ice cream. It’s wild, it’s 80s, it’s roller-skating with friends, and overall, it’s a very indulgent fragrance.

“Philosykos” by Diptyque

This scent is a little on the fancier side, flown in directly from the seas of Greece. An ode to the fig tree, it has notes of its leaves, wood, and sap. Despite being built around a fruit, the freshness and warmth of “Philosykos” are most noticeable, reminiscent of summers abroad under the Greek sun. If this scent doesn’t have you booking a plane ticket, I don’t know what will.

“Rain” by Clean Reserve

You know the saying: April showers bring May flowers… This watery musk from Clean Reserve is the epitome of the “clean girl aesthetic.” It is beyond refreshing with notes of chilled cucumber, waterlily, and rainforest vetiver. “Rain” blurs the line between crisp earthiness and soft dewiness to mimic the smell of the air after a rain shower, and is a delightful wear for the spring season.

“Matcha Soft Serve” by d’Annam

To finish off the list is another gourmand, this time stemming from d’Annam’s “Memories of Japan” collection, highlighting authentic scents of Japanese culture and heritage. Don’t let the vanilla and waffle cone notes fool you; this scent is sweet but leans more towards the earthiness of ceremonial-grade matcha. It is a deep interpretation of one of the most popular flavor profiles in the world right now, more complex than your average gourmand. This is a definite recommendation for the not-so-sweet lovers.

Spring evokes a different feel in everybody. This feel could be something fresh, citrusy, sweet, or something I did not include on this list. At the end of the day, springtime is a time for growth, or the start of something new, so I recommend these perfumes for everyone, as a way to try a new thing and step out of your usual routine.