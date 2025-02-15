Fashion Prediction: The Return of 80s Hair

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rutgers chapter.

Hair from the 50s, 60s, and 70s tend to get the most love, but the 80s seem to be the forgotten child in the hair family. A lot of people remember some of these hairdos with disgust, but there are some gems to be found!

Don’t get me wrong, there were definitely some hair fails in the 80s. The first thing you see when you Google “80s hairstyles” are mountain-tall masses of hair, crimped to the point that there is no hope for healthy hair.

However, this past year I have noticed that big, voluminous hair has been trending. Countless tutorials on how to achieve the perfect 90s blowout, overnight bouncy curls, and hair that lasts all day have been all over my feed. With the resurgence of 90s hair, as well as makeup, we may soon become acclimated to the hairstyles of the decade before. The point is that having voluminous, bouncy hair is just so much more fun than a slicked-back bun!

Pop icon Chappell Roan has sported long 80s-style curly hair to go with her vibrant music and costumes. The getup she wore at her performance at the Grammy Awards was reminiscent of something an 80s rockstar would wear.

Celebrities such as Brooke Shields are the best examples of 80s hair. Her chic yet fun hair was the envy of many during the decade. I personally think that the styles she wore are not too outlandish for the modern age and could be worn by someone who doesn’t want “crazy” 80s hair. Matilda Djerf, a modern influencer, wears similar hairstyles to Shields and could signal the return of this trend.

Joan Jett is another 80s icon who had incredible hair during the peak of her career. Her iconic shag haircut was trending a few years ago, and I even ended up getting one myself. I loved how this type of haircut could be worn straight or curly and still look flattering. If you want the rockstar chic aesthetic, this is the 80s haircut for you.

An 80s hair article wouldn’t be worth anything if Farrah Fawcett was not mentioned at least once. Fawcett was a Hollywood star in shows like “Charlie’s Angels” and movies like “Extremities”. Her blonde hair was gorgeous and voluminous, with probably the most perfect layers I have ever seen. I see her signature hairstyle becoming more popular since I have seen a few trending posts on different apps giving tutorials on how to use a roller set to achieve those curls.

Although 80s hair is not always a fan favorite, it will always hold a special place in my heart. If you’re ready to go back in time, this is your sign to get extra hold hairspray, a set of foam or hot rollers, and a round brush. All you need is a good YouTube tutorial on how to achieve the perfect 80s look, and you’ll be set!