This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rutgers chapter.

Polaroid pictures are a fantastic way to store memories physically! But after snapping a picture every time you’re having fun, it’s easy to go from a few cute keepsakes to an overflowing pile. However, we don’t take these pictures for nothing! Here are a few ideas on creatively displaying your Polaroids in a way that isn’t too cluttered.

1. Heart Collage

If you have a lot of Polaroids and minimal wall space, a heart collage is a great way to display them! While this inspo pic portrays it in the corner of a wall, it can also be done on a flat surface. Simply arrange the polaroids by creating a point at the bottom and going up diagonally to create the heart shape!

2. Photo Binder

For this one, you have to purchase the binder, but it’s the perfect method to store your Polaroids in a cute way! While this one doesn’t display them all at once, it’s a great way to save space and have fun flipping through your memories. To make it even more personal, you can write dates or fun little captions at the bottom of your Polaroids!

3. String Lights

While this idea may take up a bit of space, it’s still a simple but very pretty display! You can purchase string lights with clips already on them, like in the inspo pic shown, or use fairy lights and add your own clips to them. You can get creative with the color combinations and types of clips to make it your own!

4. Frame Collage

This idea provides the most opportunity for creativity! The inspiration creates a Polaroid collage as a birthday gift, but you could arrange and decorate a frame with your Polaroids however you like! Fill the frame with just Polaroids, or add colored paper and stickers to create designs. You could even create multiple frames with different categories of pictures!

5. Stands

With stands, you have a few options. You can purchase stands online, which might be the easiest way to display more Polaroids at once. However, if you want to make them more personalized, you can make your own stands out of clay! Either way, this is a great way to display some of your favorite pictures.

I hope this gave you some inspiration for displaying your Polaroids! Whichever method you choose, you’ll be able to store and display your memories in a fun and creative way while also avoiding clutter.