Closet Costumes: Halloween with Items You Already Have

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rutgers chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Halloween season upon us, it’s never too early to plan the perfect costume. However, who wants to break the bank, especially as a college student on a budget? Almost everything about college life can be financially straining, but planning a Halloween costume doesn’t have to be.

While the search for the perfect costume can seem daunting, having a list of costumes that include what you already have on hand can make the holiday a lot less stressful. Stop the Pinterest inspo-doomscrolls and TikTok rot sessions, and look no further.

Here are some Halloween costumes that you can put together with things that you most likely already have in your closet. Not only is this cheaper than overspending on a massive costume haul, but it’s a much more sustainable option than filling a Shein or Amazon cart to the brim with stuff you will probably only wear a few times. The stuff you already own is the most sustainable and convenient! Plus, what’s easier than grabbing what’s already in your closet?

Now, without further ado, let’s get to the costumes!

1. A Cheetah/Black Cat

If you have longer hair, this is the costume for you. No need to go out and buy cat ears that you’ll never wear again.

You can braid small sections of hair from both sides of your head and shape them into small, cat-ear-like triangles that can be pinned down. This gives the perfect cat-ear look without actually having to go out and purchase a headband. This simple hairstyle also looks way more intricate than it really is, and doesn’t require any excess spending.

The rest of the costume can be completed by wearing a cheetah print outfit or simply all black, totally up to you! This option is really minimal, but also a classic, recognizable look that will suit anyone; no specific hair color needed! Even better, you can cut out some circles of orange paper and tape those to your all-black outfit if you don’t already own cheetah print.

2. Magic Mike

Another recognizable costume, the Magic Mike look is definitely a Halloween staple. And the best part, this can become a super doable group costume! No specific number of friends needed. Just gather up whoever wants to join and you’re all set!

Here’s what you need: a white tank top, any shade of blue jeans, boxers, a backwards baseball cap, and a necktie. If you don’t have a tie or cap, these items are definitely in a friend’s closet for easy borrowing (or you can ask your dad!). The costume is also gender neutral and doesn’t require much effort to put together. Perfect for all of us procrastinators!

For an added bonus, tuck a few dollar bills (real or fake) into your shirt or pockets for some extra humor and detail. This really pulls the look together.

3. Regina George

Mean Girls is iconic, and so is Halloween. While according to Mean Girls logic, the hardcore girls just wear lingerie and a pair of animal ears, this costume is a little different and much more creative.

If you remember the hilarious scene where Cady cuts holes in Regina’s shirt in an attempt to sabotage her, only for Regina to make the mangled tank into a trend because of her popularity, this is what the costume is based on.

All you need for this is a colorful bra or tank top, and then a white tank top that you can cut two circles out of over the chest area. Put the tank top with the holes on top, and you’re good to go. Pair that with a cardigan, some kitten heels, and a mini skirt, and you’re a Regina doppelgänger. So simple, timeless, and recognizable.

This can also become a Mean Girls group costume, or even a couples costume with the other person dressing as a quarterback (referencing Regina’s boyfriend’s costume in the movie). Or, if you are also chronically online (like I am), as Rodrick Heffley from Diary of a Wimpy Kid (referencing an online fan-made relationship with Regina). This could really get laughs and niche points from the right crowd.

With these choices as inspiration, I hope this serves as a helpful reference for Halloween costumes that are affordable, accessible, and won’t promote fast fashion. Halloween is meant to be fun, so let your creativity shine by picking from your very own, unique closet. Good luck!