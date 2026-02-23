Activities for Your Next Galentine’s Day Party

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rutgers chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year on Valentine’s Day, people celebrate with their partners by going out for a romantic dinner or exchanging gifts of chocolate. But what about the non-romantic love in your life? If you want to do something to celebrate with your closest girlfriends, you can host a Galentine’s Day Party! This article has a few ideas for activities you can do with your friends to show that you appreciate the platonic love in your life.

Rom-Com Movie Marathon

Who doesn’t love a good romantic comedy? Two of my personal favorites are How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and 13 Going On 30, but you can pick whichever movies you and your friends love. Alternatively, if you’re not into Rom-Coms, watching horror movies with your favorite gals can be a fun way to celebrate Valentine’s Day. But no horror movie could be as scary as the modern dating scene…

Bring Your Own Charcuterie

Guests can bring a whole board to share, or just a singular component of charcuterie to bring together. I’ve done this a few times with friends, where everyone brings a type of cheese or fruit as part of a charcuterie board. This is a great way to try new, fun snacks and cheeses that you wouldn’t have tried otherwise.

Making Valentine’s Day Cards

One craft you can do with your gals (or pals) is making handmade Valentine cards. You can use construction paper and cut out shapes, or you can paint on them.

Ice Cream Sundae Bar

This one is simple: all you have to do is get a few different flavors of ice cream and some fun toppings. Then set up a table with all of your toppings of choice and the containers of ice cream. The best part of this idea for a party is that everyone gets to bring their favorite toppings, and no one leaves disappointed. Recently, my friend group did this for our Valentine’s Day party, and it was so much fun!

Valentine Bag Decorating

Remember in elementary school when you’d decorate a brown paper bag and your classmates would fill it with valentines? If you’re looking for a wholesome and nostalgic activity to do with your friends, this one might win. All the supplies you would need are paper bags, stickers, markers, and, of course, candy. For bonus nostalgia points, you can pick up a pack of valentines at your local grocery store or drugstore.

Valentine Dessert Exchange

In my opinion, the best thing about Valentine’s Day is the sweet treats. For this party idea, each person should bring at least one type of dessert with them so that everyone can share. You don’t necessarily have to be able to bake to bring something; you can always bring one of your favorite sweets from a local bakery or grocery store. If you’re a type A person like me, you can create a spreadsheet so that everyone knows what other people are already bringing.

Of course, the most important part of any Galentine’s Day party is spending time with your friends and making them feel appreciated. If you liked any of these ideas, be sure to try them out for your Galentine’s Day party or your next girl’s night in!