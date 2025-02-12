The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rutgers chapter.

Valentine’s Day is creeping up, and for platonic or romantic relationships, dinner and a movie will always be the perfect way to spend the day. The average rom-com or sappy drama may not appeal to everyone, so here’s a list of 5 unconventional movie picks for your cinephile, horror fanatic, or just anyone looking to have a good time this V-Day.

1. Companion (2025)

One of the first hit horror releases to hit theaters this year is “Companion.” Sophie Thatcher has made a name for herself as a future scream queen in this comedic slasher thriller about incel culture and robots. It is not the film to watch if you’re looking for a new cute on-screen couple to ship. If you’re looking for a new female rage storyline with adorable costuming and a killer 80s soundtrack, then it’s a no-brainer. Since it is still in theaters, you can fully immerse yourself in “Companion” this Valentine’s Day!

2. Nosferatu (2024)

Perhaps this is as unconventional a Valentine’s film as it gets. This film is targeted toward those who crave a partner who yearns. Lily Rose-Depp’s character has one man trekking through rats and wolves to return home to her and another one haunting her dreams and literally inducing a plague to get to her. Robert Eggers is a stellar director, and this movie is a beautiful homage to the original film made over 100 years ago. It will fulfill any Victorian gothic romance fantasies and is still available to see in theaters!

3. True Romance (1993)

If you love classic cinema, crime thrillers, raunchy comedy, and a young Christian Slater, you will love “True Romance.” This movie has become a cult classic over the years. It is a visually stunning yet quirky romance that stays true to movies of its era, with witty dialogue and campy action sequences. You can kill two birds with one stone on V-Day with “True Romance”—knocking a more niche Tarantino flick off your watchlist and cozying up with a loved one to the sound of gunshots and 90s slang.

4. Warm Bodies (2013)

To be clear, I don’t think “Warm Bodies” is the most well-made movie, but it is entertaining. It’s quite literally a post-apocalyptic Romeo and Juliet with zombies. But, it’s corny in all the right ways. It will revive all the same feelings you got after watching “Twilight” for the first time, except now we’re all older and can laugh at the ridiculousness as well as swoon over it. Plus, it’s another movie with Nicholas Hoult, but this time, he’s a zombie!

5. Dinner in America (2020)

This last pick is a wholesome watch about an unconventional pair and a perfect closing film for this list. The film was released a couple of years ago but had a revival after TikTok made it viral from the song it features titled “Watermelon Song.” It is a chaotic slow-burn of two outcasts who love punk rock and defy the odds of life and love with great music features and memorable humor.

This list strays from your typical V-Day watchlist, but all of these movies have something for anybody who is looking for more than chocolates and flowers this Friday. Happy watching!