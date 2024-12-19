5 Tips for Maintaining a Long-Distance Friendship in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rutgers chapter.

Navigating college is an exciting adventure, but being far from your friends can make it tough. While distance can present challenges, it’s definitely possible to maintain and even strengthen those friendships. Here are five tips to help your long-distance friendships thrive during your college years.

1. Schedule Regular Check-Ins

College life can get pretty hectic with classes, extracurriculars, and social events, making it crucial to prioritize your friendships. Try scheduling regular video calls, or even casual text check-ins to stay connected. Establishing a specific time each week or month helps create a routine, ensuring you remain consistently involved in each other’s lives, no matter the distance. Think of these catch-ups as important appointments—they are non-negotiable!

2. Get Creative with Communication

While traditional calls and texts are great, mixing things up can keep your friendship feeling fresh. Use social media to share updates, send voice notes, or exchange funny memes to spark conversations. You might even play online games together or watch a movie simultaneously while chatting. Apps like Locket allow you to send photos directly to each other’s home screens in real time, adding a personal touch to your interactions.

3. Plan Visits When Possible

If your schedules allow, try to plan visits whenever you can. A weekend getaway or a mid-semester break is a fantastic way to reconnect in person. If traveling isn’t feasible, consider meeting halfway or exploring nearby spots together. These shared experiences help create lasting memories and keep you feeling connected, even when you’re miles apart. Nothing beats in-person quality time!

Reflecting on my own college experience, when my high-school friend visited me during her mid-semester break, we spent the weekend exploring Rutgers, catching up on each other’s lives, and reminiscing about our favorite memories together. This visit brought us closer together and reinforced how much we value each other despite the distance.

4. Share Life Updates and Milestones

Distance shouldn’t stop you from celebrating each other’s successes and milestones. Schedule regular FaceTime calls to catch up and share exciting updates together! Discuss your classes, new friends, and cool projects you’re working on. Use social media to showcase your achievements, tag each other, and don’t forget to send photos of your daily life. Remember to celebrate birthdays and special occasions, too! Sending cards or small gifts is a thoughtful way to show you care, no matter the miles between you.

5. Be Understanding and Flexible

College life can be unpredictable, and plans sometimes change at the last minute. It’s important to be understanding if your friend can’t chat or if you need to reschedule a visit. Flexibility is key, especially as you both juggle busy schedules. Keep the lines of communication open about your availability, and don’t take it personally if one of you needs to focus on other commitments. This understanding will strengthen your friendship and help you both feel supported.

Conclusion

Maintaining long-distance friendships during college might require a bit more effort, but the rewards are definitely worth it. By prioritizing communication, planning visits, and being there for each other, you can keep those connections strong. These friendships allow you to celebrate accomplishments while having a front-row seat to watch each other grow. Furthermore, you will strengthen your communication skills and emotional resilience through the trust and commitment you develop throughout the process. Remember, friendship isn’t about physical proximity; it’s the love and commitment that act like gravity, keeping you together no matter how far apart you are.