5 Galentine’s Day Activities To Do With Friends This February

Valentine’s Day is approaching, but not everyone has a significant other to spend it with, so spending a Galentine’s Day with a group of friends is where it’s at. If you’re looking for cute activities to do this Cupid Day, this curated list has got you covered.

1. Make Cocktails & Decorate Glasses

Having a paint-and-sip night is always fun, but painting your own wine glasses adds a more creative touch. Who wouldn’t want a Valentine’s-themed cocktail or mocktail? You can find plenty of recipes online, but an easy drink to make is a vodka soda but with raspberry or strawberry vodka for a more festive touch. Anything with pomegranate or grapefruit juice will also do the trick to make a girly, pink drink.

When it comes to the painting part, you can buy cheap wine glasses and acrylic enamel paint (which is glass-friendly) or paint markers from Walmart or Michaels. Thrift stores are also great for finding affordable glassware. First, properly clean the glass and apply masking tape to the rim. To make your design permanent, bake the glasses in an oven at around 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes. After baking, allow the glasses to cool completely in the oven before removing to ensure they won’t break.

If you’re looking for some design inspiration, hearts, bows and flowers are always cute. Paint thin layers and wait for them to dry before adding more to your artwork.

2. Build Your Own Bouquet

Next, making yourself a flower arrangement is a great way to practice self-love and can also serve as a great dorm room decoration.

You can buy affordable flowers from places like Trader Joe’s. You can get small glass vases and experiment with different florals until you get an arrangement you like. Wrap the stems with tape to keep the bouquet from separating, and cut the stems at an angle to make your flowers last longer. It’s also good practice to remove thorns and leaves.

Select a focal flower and then grab filler flowers to add around it to create a unique collection of florals. Adding ribbon as a final touch is a great way to make your bouquet more feminine and cute. Roses, peonies, tulips, irises and lilies are great for a classic bouquet.

3. Decorate Cupcakes

Decorating cupcakes is the perfect Galentine’s Day activity for a group of sweet treat lovers.

You can buy pre-made plain cupcakes or use a little more effort and bake the cupcakes yourself. To prepare for the decorating portion, you can fill the hollows of a paint palette with decorations, like heart-shaped sprinkles, edible glitter, mini marshmallows, pearls, and more. This is a great way to have everyone personalize their own cupcake and express themselves. They taste great and are also super photogenic.

4. Curate Vision Boards

February is pretty early in the year, so making a good vision board with future goals and positive affirmations is super relevant for a Galentine’s party.

Print out high-quality pictures that highlight your 2025 goals and glue them to canvas or sturdy paper. Then, seal them with Modge Podge using a glue brush.

Adding stickers or drawing with markers is a fun touch to the board. Pinterest is a great way to find positive pictures that show aspirations, from good grades to travel ideas.

5. Matching PJs

A cozy dress code for a Galentine’s Day party is perfect for taking pictures with friends to remember the night.

Even if you don’t want to match completely, wearing Valentine’s Day colors is a great way to look cohesive but still show off your own individual styles.

Galentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to have a fun party with friends to celebrate your love. All these activities are budget-friendly and can be done in big or small groups. Plus, they’re perfect for creative and artistic friends or friends who are just here for the food and drinks. This curated list of activities is guaranteed to facilitate a Pinterest–worthy Galentine’s Day for any friend group.