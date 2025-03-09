5 Bucket-List Worthy Activities At Rutgers

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m sure you’ve heard it a million times: “Your college years are the best years of your life.” For the sake of my future post-graduation self, I hope that’s not true. However, it’s partly true that it’s easier to be adventurous during college because of the myriad of convenient activities available to students. The only problem is that most students aren’t aware of these fun, bucket-list-worthy activities. But do not worry—I have gathered a list of cool, budget-friendly things to do at Rutgers for the adventurer in you!

Indoor Rock Climbing

Did you know Rutgers has an indoor rock climbing wall? That’s right! The Rutgers Rockwall is a 2200 sq. ft. rock climbing wall in the College Avenue Gym. If you have no experience, no worries; the Rutgers staff will set you up with equipment and help you learn the basics of climbing indoors. The best part? It’s free! To sweeten the deal, they even provide you with climbing shoes free of charge. Everything is taken care of, and all you have to do is sign up and show up! I haven’t been able to go yet, but it’s definitely on my list. Where else will I have access to a 25 ft. rock climbing wall for free? You can find more information (including how to sign up for Rockwall access and the waiver) here.

Fitness & Dance Classes

A workout class isn’t your typical bucket list item, but for some people (including me), trying a cool workout class has always been on their to-do list. If you’ve ever wanted to take a class for yoga, mat pilates, Zumba, Afrobeats, spinning/cycle, and weight lifting/bodypump, then Rutgers has a class for you! Students have access to free fitness classes, like the ones mentioned above and more, across all Rutgers campuses. Most classes happen weekly with the same instructor, which makes it easy to integrate it into your schedule. I did mat pilates classes all of last semester and loved it! Working out as a group was also highly motivating and not intimidating at all, which helped me push myself a little more with each class. If you’re looking for something easy, consistent, motivating, and in a comfortable environment, I can’t recommend these classes enough! Check out the schedule here. Geert Pieters/Unsplash

Star-gazing at the Rutgers Observatory

This is another hidden gem. The Robert A. Schommer Astronomical Observatory on Busch Campus hosts free public open viewing nights on the second, third, and fourth Thursdays of every month (weather permitting). It’s open for two hours starting at 8:30 p.m. from October through March or starting about one hour after sunset from April through September. When I say “Take advantage of fun opportunities at Rutgers”, this is exactly what I mean. I think stargazing is such a magical experience, but there are many obstacles: light pollution gets in the way of casual stargazing, there aren’t many astronomical observatories nearby, going to observatories can be expensive, etc. Luckily, it seems that going to a public research university means having access to an observatory. One of these days I have to make plans to go For more information, visit here. Photo by Josh Frenette from Unsplash

Makerspace & Scarlet Arts RX

Artsy people, this one’s for you. If you didn’t know already, Rutgers offers a Makerspace on the Livingston and College Avenue Campuses. These spaces are available to all Rutgers students for personal projects, academic and club projects, research projects, product prototyping, gifts, and more! In addition to Makerspace, there is also the Scarlet Arts RX program which provides students with a weekly newsletter of upcoming events, performances, and activities on or near campus. Activities include musical, dance, and theatrical performances (including free tickets to MGSA shows), art exhibitions, movement/wellness events, club events (including karaoke, crafts, etc), and much more. It’s free to join and a great way to find all the coolest opportunities in one place. For more info on the Rutgers Makerspace, visit here. To learn more about Scarlet Arts RX and find out how to join, click here. Vladimir Proskurovskiy

Kayaking, Log Rolling, Boxing, Skiing, & More

Rutgers Recreation offers many experiences and programs for a reduced cost or no cost to students. They offer hikes throughout the state (transportation included), sunset kayaking on the Raritan River, skiing/snowboarding (transportation included), massage therapy, small group boxing training, free log rolling at the Werblin pool, and more. Their offerings change throughout the year and fill up fast, so be on the lookout! These experiences are what I so eloquently refer to as an absolute steal. Good luck finding a kayak rental (and water access) for less than $20 or planning a ski trip including rentals, lift pass, lessons, and transportation for less than $85. As a self-proclaimed non-outdoorsy person, these trips have been such a good way to ease into it. Through this Rutgers GO Outdoors program, I’ve already gone hiking, kayaking, and snowboarding. If any of these opportunities seem exciting to you, I highly recommend checking them out. You can find the program offerings here (click the red button at the bottom, then filter by “programs”). Photo by Holly Mandarich from Unsplash

Bonus: Museums