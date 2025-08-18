Why Adding Rice Water to Your Hair Should Become A Part of Your Hair Care Routine 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rowan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t know if it is just me, but my entire day is ruined if I don’t like how my hair looks. After trying many different natural hair remedies to achieve shiny, no-frizz, healthy hair, there is one thing that I will continue to use every hair wash day—rice water.

This natural remedy has been life-changing for me. It is not something that will hurt your wallet, and can be easily found in your pantry!

How to Make Rice Water

To make this mixture, it is exactly how it sounds!

Grab a bowl and fill it with ¼ cup of your choice of rice. I personally go for Basmati and/or Jasmine rice.

Lightly rinse the rice in the bowl a couple of times to ensure the rice is clean. Then, fill the bowl with water and allow the rice to soak in it for a few hours, or you can let it soak overnight.

Once the rice is finished soaking, massage the rice until the water becomes foggy. Then you’re ready to go!

How to Use

To use this mixture, you can simply pour it onto your hair after shampooing and allow it to soak in for a few minutes. Then, rinse and finish with conditioner.

This is how I prefer to use this remedy.

Take half of the rice water and mix it in with your choice of shampoo until that mixture becomes foamy.

Massage the shampoo and rice water mixture onto the hair.

Pour the other half of the rice water mixture onto the hair. Allow it to soak for a few minutes, then rinse everything out.

Finish with conditioner, and that’s it!

Now that you know how this natural hair remedy is made and used, let’s discuss why rice should be used on hair.

Why Use Rice Water?

According to dermatologist Alok Vij, MD, the starch from the rice dispersed into the water works as a conditioner. It rests on the outside hair follicle, known as the cuticle, and keeps the follicles from rubbing together, fraying, or breaking.

Rice also includes inositol, an antioxidant that is great for hair growth, and a comprehensive range of vitamins and minerals that may protect hair from harmful stresses. These include Vitamin B, Vitamin E, Fiber, Magnesium, Manganese, and Zinc.

Is it Worth It?

Dr. Vij emphasizes that while anecdotal evidence is valuable, little scientific data supports the use of rice water. However, he states, “But as I always tell my patients, ‘If something works for you, I can’t argue with that.'”

After using this natural remedy, I found that incorporating rice water into your hair care regimen is an easy, reasonably priced, and all-natural method to improve the health and appearance of your hair.

My experience has revealed visible improvements in manageability, shine, and smoothness. Even though scientific research is still growing strand by strand, rice water is worth a try if you’re searching for a quick fix that could change your hair without the expense. You might even discover that it becomes your new go-to hair care product!