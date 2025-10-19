What I wish I knew before enterting College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rowan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is known to be the greatest time of your life. This is the chance to meet new people, embrace your identity, and follow your passion that you want to study. College is the opportunity to get a head start on your future. People from all over learns so many new things while being in college. Being at a university allows you to gain the individualism each young adult deserves. Your time at college will not only make you get connections, but it will also give you a memorable experience you will never forget.

From my own experience so far, there are some things that I definitely did not know about college. As a first-generation college student, it is hard to learn as I go. But that is okay. Don’t feel discouraged when you and your parent are both learning new things. Personally, I am a person that I knew what I wanted to be and has had my whole life planned out. In some cases, it’s not like that, and that’s okay. I highly recommend knowing what degree you want by your junior year of your undergraduate years.

It’s okay to be undecided or not sure between degrees. One of my advice is don’t let freshman year swing by. I know young adults will be exposed to so much, and it is hard not to get distracted, but academics always come first. Freshman year is the year where you can experiment to see if what you want to do is exactly what you want to do. Don’t slack off, stay on top of your school work, and go to class.

I’m not saying no one can have fun, but I recommend that during college, you create a list of your priorities. Knowing your prtiories will get you through life much calmer and stress-free. What I wish I knew before college was how it imperative it is to get involved. Throughout college, you will understand the significance of doing things alone. Go to the club meeting, go to the fairs, and go to the office hours. This is how you make connections. Sitting around and being in your dorm all day won’t let you get out of this closed bubble. You won’t meet new people or other professors if you are just in bed. Not only does being involved make you gain connections, but it also creates long-lasting friendships.

Another thing I wish I knew before college is to enroll in one class you never thought you would take. College can be very stressful, and sometimes taking a break can relax the mind. Do an art class as an engineering class, do a dance class as a writing arts major, do a ceramics class as an education major. Doing these things can make you gain such different perspectives on things, and it might even give you a chance to meet new people.

One of the biggest advice I can you wishing I knew before entering college is how hard it is to keep focused. Personally, I am what you call an overachiever, and I think sometimes it can make you lose your mind. Having so many things to do can be stressful, but you have to remember that it is all worth it. Focusing on the things that are important and focusing on your future is what really drives me to keep going, and maybe that can help you as well. In college, it is sometimes hard not to compare yourself with others. However, every individual is different and unique; therefore, each person has the ability to achieve what they want to achieve. There shouldn’t be a reason to compare. At the end of the day, we all get a degree no matter what school.

College is a whole different world. Don’t be shy, make those friends, and go to the club meeting. This is your chance to discover the real world through your lenses without your parent hovering over you. Don’t be afraid, college is one of the most memorable experiences you will have in your lifetime.