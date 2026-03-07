Transportation at Rowan: The Pros and Cons

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rowan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Transportation at Rowan University comes in all forms; from the bus, the shuttles, and other forms of wheels, there is something for everyone who does not have a car. Some options are better than others, and some options might have you walking instead, so lets break them down!

The internal shuttle

The internal shuttle at Rowan University transports students to and from various buildings on campus. Its range is from Ellis Street parking to Business Hall, stopping at all the colleges and some dorms, such as Robo/Townhouses/EPA Chestnut Hall/Holly even if you ask! There are shuttle stops near the big Colleges, such as Business/James/and Bozorth. At the stops, a map of the routes is present, and it also shows a QR code for the app TransLoc to see in real time where the shuttle is! More information about specific timings can be found at Rowan’s shuttle services website! Two topics to note about the shuttle are: the later the time, the more time in between stops (especially when breaks are involved), so be sure to plan accordingly, or else you could be waiting an hour for the next shuttle. The shuttle also does not go in the other direction (for example, you can take the Shuttle from Robo to Bozorth, but you cannot take the shuttle from Bozorth to Robo in the direction you came from, you would have to circle past the Business/Robinson/Chestnut stops first). Despite some of the flaws of the shuttle system, it does a fantastic job of accommodating the large volume of students (except on weekends), so be sure to check it out for yourself!

The campus to campus shuttle

The campus to campus shuttle can get mistaken for the internal shuttle, so be sure to ask first if it is the internal or the campus to campus shuttle! The campus to campus shuttle goes to the Camden, JHSC, Tech Park, and Deptford Mall locations! The hours vary; Monday-Thursday has the same hours, but Friday is slightly different. More information about exact timings can be found at Rowan’s shuttle services website! The departure to the buildings is from the James/Robinson stop, and runs the same as the internal shuttle; free for Rowan students with ID, but not on weekends. Another note: there is an RCSJ shuttle, but is exclusively for Rowan Choice students, and the Camden Rising loop shuttle is no longer available.

The external shuttle

The external shuttle runs on a first come first serve basis! The shuttle stops at the Collegetown Shopping Center, Doubletree Shopping Center, and ShopRite Wednesday and Friday. The pickup times are at the Wellness Center, stop #2, at 6 and 7 pm, with 8:15 pm being the campus drop off time. On Friday only, the external shuttle will go to the Deptford Mall, with that pick up location being James Hall (Stop #5) departing at 1:15 pm and the bus returning to Rowan departs at 4:15. Both of these are free with Rowan ID and do not run during the weekend! More information can be found at Rowan’s shuttle services website!

The other shuttle

Another shuttle that provides services not affiliated with Rowan University for late nights has been under scrutiny lately. It offers rides within Rowan for $5 a person, and bar hopping for $7 a person. However, some girls report the rides can be uncomfortable, especially when experiencing creepy behavior (sexual advances for reduced fare and uncomfortable glances/touching/picture taking). Though it is not every ride, and it is a great option to transport a lot of people cheap, be weary and take precautions.

The bus

Rowan University has NJ Transit routes #313 and #412. Some places it can take you are the Philadelphia International Airport, Philly, Cape May, Amtratk, and Atlantic City. More information can be found at www.njtransit.com!

Wags Wheels

Wags Wheels is a way to pre-arrange rides for cheap and is more accessible than services such as Lyft or Uber. It has an app that is verified with your Rowan email! This is a cheap and safe option to get you within Rowan and even off campus! More information and booking options can be found at https://www.wagswheelsllc.com.