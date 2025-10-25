Top 10 Outfits and Tips to Pull Off Your Fall Aesthetic

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rowan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Brown tank top, white sweater/cardigan, blue jeans

Especially if you run cold or hot very quickly, layering will become your best friend. You can go for the fitted or flaring vibe, but the trick is usually to pick if the top or bottom is baggy and make the other one fitted. For example, if your tank top is form fitting, wear wide leg jeans. The sweater can go either way, but if it’s removable, opt for baggy to accentuate your brown top more.

Brown sweater, black skirt, fleece lined leggings

A plain brown sweater or a knitted brown sweater can be perfect for that fall vibe of leaves and pumpkin picking, especially for a fall date night. The black skirt can be short since you have the fleece lined leggings (emphasize the fleece lined, the last thing you want is to cut your hot girl walk short because you got cold). Also a super cute outfit for something nice like Thanksgiving!

White tank top, black leather jacket, blue jeans.

Can this outfit be used for other seasons like winter or spring? Yes. However…this seemingly simple and basic outfit sets you apart from the typical vibe of fall, letting you stand out stylishly! It’s the perfect outfit for your pumpkin spice latte and cozy music.

Green quarter zip, white sweatpants.

Especially if you run cold, the quarter zip can let you look stylish and let in a little breeze if you do run cold occasionally! This is the perfect outfit for your early morning class that keeps the cozy and stylish vibes fall going.

White long sleeve, brown vest, black leggings.

Vests, puffy or slim, can be so underappreciated. So this fall, be *that* girl setting the trend of warmth and comfort in a new way.

Black turtleneck dress, burgundy cardigan.

Browns and whites are typical for fall, but reds can be in too! The turtleneck can provide warmth, while the cardigan can be a pop of color. This could be the perfect outfit for Thanksgiving, where you might be inside and warm, so you could get away with no leggings.

Brown long sleeve, white t-shirt, blue jeans.

Wear the white t-shirt over the brown long sleeve, and you can enjoy your apple pie knowing you look put together and fashionable without even trying.

Accessories.

The best accessories for fall are hats, scarves, gloves, and leg warmers. If you want to wear jewelry, gold fits the warm and hot girl aesthetic fall weather brings.

Anything sports related.

Did the Flyers or Eagles win and you want to show that off? Of course you should! Pair your jersey with a sweatshirt underneath and wear with leggings or jeans. Maybe you have a sweatshirt instead, and that too goes with leggings or jeans. It all depends on the accessories and warm vibe you want to go for!

Sneakers, boots, closed heels.

Sometimes, it’s not the type of shoe you wear, but the color you wear. Wanna know a little secret? The hottest fall outfits match the tops to bottoms. Are you wearing a brown sweater? Pair that with some brown shoes! Opting for the white top? Wear white shoes, and same for black, burgundy, green, or whatever color fits your fall vibe! Pick sneakers for an activity like walking or pumpkin picking, comfy boots for the vibes, or leather boots to tie the whole look together.