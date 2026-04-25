The Ultimate Guide to a South Jersey Summer Reset For College Students

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rowan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After a long year of classes, practices, late-night studying, and trying to balance some version of a social life, summer break finally arrives—and honestly, it’s needed. For a lot of college students, especially those coming back home to South Jersey, summer can feel like a weird mix of freedom and boredom. You’re no longer drowning in assignments, but you’re also not always sure how to actually enjoy the time off.

The good news? South Jersey is the perfect place to reset if you take advantage of it. From beach days to spontaneous adventures, there are so many ways to make your summer feel like a break—not just a pause.

One of the easiest (and most necessary) ways to unwind is spending time at the shore. Whether it’s Ocean City, Wildwood, or Sea Isle City, beach days are basically built into the South Jersey experience. It’s more than just laying in the sun—it’s the full routine. Packing snacks, listening to music with your friends, walking the boardwalk at night, and staying for sunset. There’s something about being near the ocean that makes everything feel a little less overwhelming.

If you’re looking for something more energetic, boardwalk nights are a must. The Wildwood Boardwalk is filled with rides, arcade games, and endless food options that somehow taste better after 9 p.m. It’s chaotic in the best way, and it’s one of those experiences that reminds you how fun it is to just be present and not worry about anything else for a while.

Of course, not every summer day has to revolve around the beach. Sometimes, the best way to recharge is by doing something a little different. A trip to Adventure Aquarium is an easy way to switch up your routine. It’s relaxed, air-conditioned, and surprisingly interesting—even if you haven’t been to an aquarium since you were a kid. It’s the kind of low-effort plan that still feels like you did something with your day.

South Jersey also has a quieter, more underrated side that’s perfect for slower days. Places like Cape May County Park & Zoo offer a completely different pace. Whether you’re walking around, having a picnic, or just spending time outside, it’s a reminder that not every plan has to be big or expensive to be enjoyable. Sometimes, those are the days that feel the most refreshing.

If you’re in the mood to romanticize your life a little, a day trip to Cape May is always worth it. With its beach-town charm, small shops, and scenic streets, it feels like a mini getaway without actually leaving South Jersey. It’s perfect for a “main character” kind of day—getting coffee, taking pictures, and just slowing down.

Summer is also the best time to take advantage of concerts and local events. Whether it’s a big show or a smaller community festival, there’s always something happening. These are the kinds of nights that turn into memories without much planning—just showing up, being with friends, and enjoying the moment.

At the same time, it’s important to remember that a “good” summer doesn’t mean being busy all the time. There’s a lot of pressure to make every day count, but realistically, rest is part of the reset too. Some of the best days are the ones where you stay in, watch your favorite shows, and give yourself a break from constantly doing something.

At its core, a South Jersey summer is what you make of it. It doesn’t have to be perfectly planned or filled with big trips to be meaningful. It can be as simple as beach sunsets, late-night boardwalk walks, spontaneous plans, and days where you finally feel like yourself again.

Because before you know it, the semester starts back up—and summer becomes just another memory. So you might as well make it one that actually feels like a break.