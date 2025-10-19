The People’s House, not a Castle: A Philadelphia “No Kings Day” Protest Recap:

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rowan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Saturday, October 18th I went to one of the many nationwide “No Kings Protest”, in Philadelphia. I drove into the city with my 3 friends, and from the moment we stepped into the crowd, the feeling of belonging and pride were palpable. The crowd was huge. It felt like everywhere I looked people were talking, chanting, and dancing. The Philadelphia Police estimated a total of 15,000 people there. That means 15,000 signs,15,000 voices, 15,000 people united to fight against Tyranny. I carried my own sign, which featured a quote by Thomas Jefferson, “When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty.” I wanted something inspiring, but there were so many other cool and witty sign ideas I saw, that will definitely come in handy for the next protest.

The rally, organized by the Indivisible movement in Philly, ran smoothly. What stood out most was the mix of participants. Older activists, many of whom had fought similar battles before, were still showing up. Seeing them reminded me that the fight for democracy has never really ended, but just changed. Young people, including myself, brought energy and hope. Our chants “No Kings!” and “Say it loud, say it clear, immigrants are welcome here!” could be heard throughout the streets.

We marched from Town Hall to Independence Mall, past some of Philadelphia’s most historic sites. The streets were filled with people committed to making themselves heard. During the march, I checked my phone, and noticed I had photos from my Mom, who was protesting at the same time in Baltimore. Seeing her pictures reminded me that this movement is nationwide and even global. No Kings isn’t just about Philadelphia, it’s a collective push to protect democracy and inclusion everywhere.

The protest also highlighted how urgent this moment is. The government shutdown had reached its eighteenth day, ICE raids have been looming over our heads, and the National Guard has been deployed into peaceful cities. Extremist rhetoric dominates media coverage, trying to intimidate and silence people. But seeing thousands standing up for justice reminded me that most people still care and are willing to act.

The combination of older and younger activists made one thing clear: progress depends on all of us. Older participants bring experience, but the youth is our future. The next people in charge of our house, the People’s house.The connections, support, and solidarity I saw restored hope.

The march ended at Independence Hall, and while we were tired, there was a sense of accomplishment. We had made our voices heard and reminded ourselves that democracy requires participation. No Kings Day proved that ordinary people, when organized and committed, can make a difference.

To the students reading this: your voice matters. Your presence matters. Whether marching, organizing, writing, or speaking out, your participation is essential. The fight for democracy isn’t over, and every action counts. Keep showing up, keep speaking out, and don’t let fear silence you.