The Best Travel Hacks of 2026 For Students So Far

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rowan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Traveling as a student in 2026 can be more convenient and affordable than it has been in previous years if done correctly with the right tools. Due to many discounts and flexible arrangements, you often have an advantage when travelling.

The following are the best travel hacks for college students, or students in general, in 2026!

1. Finding cheaper flights as a student

One of the most beneficial things a college student can do for themselves when travelling is to use airfare platforms designed for student-only use. One website, for example, called Student Universe, caters to travellers under the age of 26 and offers discounted fare options that you wouldn’t see often on regular travel websites. Google Flights is another platform that young students have raved about across the internet due to their cheap flight prices and easy booking steps. By using these websites to set up price-change alerts and monitor scheduling trends, students won’t have to interrupt other priorities to check flight fares frequently.

The timing of flying is just as significant as the price when selecting the flight itinerary. Most students, even I, will choose to fly on Thursdays or Fridays and return home on Sundays due to the benefit of not missing any classes while being on their trip. However, the cost of flights these days is usually higher compared to other days during the week. Various travel professionals have come forward on social media platforms discussing these prices and stating that more traveling students should plan their flights on Tuesdays or Wednesdays or an early morning on Monday, in order to maximize their savings.

Booking a flight just after midterms or before/after any major holiday can also typically provide lower fare options and create a calmer atmosphere with fewer travellers at the airport. A little creativity or taking a risk with your class schedule can be a very beneficial tool for your budget!

2. Mastering the carry-on bag

The majority of students and travellers as a whole can really benefit from learning how to travel with a carry-on only. Skipping out on fees for checked baggage cuts costs immediately, while avoiding the baggage claim saves time on short weekend trips.

Rolling up your clothing in your carry-on suitcase or bag rather than folding can allow for maximum space while packing. By also making sure you are packing interchangeable or versatile clothing, you will need fewer outfits, another way to save space in your bag (and make it lighter)!

Most airlines will give the courtesy to flyers of having one personal item for no charge with them during the flight. This includes things like backpacks, purses, etc. This is ideal for college students since most weekend trips will require no more packing than what fits in a backpack! So if you can fit everything inside, your baggage would be completely free if your personal item is compliant with the airline. Additionally, carrying less allows you to be more mobile, making public transport easier, walking through the city, or getting from class to a flight promptly.

3. Using the benefits of being on campus

Some students do not realize that their college has travel-related benefits (for example, student ID discounts at attractions for your trip). Travel grants and funding for conferences may be available from your college for students who are taking trips through the schooling system, such as studying abroad. This can sometimes help offset the cost of travelling by plane. Alumni opportunities, along with student organizations, may also provide the opportunity to travel at a lower cost.

If you take a few minutes to research and review your college’s website or speak with an advisor, you may find that many of these benefits can lower your overall expenses and costs.

4. Travel smarter, not just cheaper

The travel hacks that work best in 2026 are not all about minimizing your costs; they are all about being deliberate with how you utilize your time! When planning your trip, try to plan at least one major activity each day rather than attempting to plan multiple smaller ones on the same day. This way, you can avoid getting worn out during your trip, especially if you are planning to return to school immediately afterwards.

College gives you a lotof structure in life, but it is possible during your college years to still have that flexibility. You sometimes have little structure during college, but there are many discounts you can use to your advantage. By using careful planning along with a strategic approach, you will find that traveling during your college years will be a very fulfilling part of your college experience, rather than an expensive way to fill your time.