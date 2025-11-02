The Best Savings For a College Student at Rowan University

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rowan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Best Stores Nearby

The best grocery stores by far are Walmart Supercenter in Turnersville, Aldi, and Acme. Since it is a college town, the prices will be increased significantly for stores nearby, such as ShopRite.

An option such as the Walmart Supercenter is perfect for your food, clothes, household supplies, and basic needs, all in one store. Students also get 50% off Walmart Plus, which allows for same-day free delivery if you’re in a rush and can’t shop, or your roommate with the car is busy. Target also has a similar deal for college students!

Aldi is relatively close, and their prices for fresh produce are hard to beat! Check their circular each week to see where you can save the best.

There is also a Fresh For All program in Parking Lot D Fridays from 10-11 am., where there are selections of fresh produce for free! Rowan University also has a store called The Shop, which is located in the Student Center. It has produce and canned goods, as well as utensils and supplies!

Acme is also on Instacart and Grubhub, making it an ideal place to get some quick groceries from.

If you really do prefer ShopRite, the one next to Aldi does take Rowan Bucks!

Rowan Specific Deals

Maybe you’re a freshman who doesn’t have a car on campus, or an upperclassman who can’t afford a car, but it’s ok! With Rowan’s rideshare app Wag’s Wheels, you can get rides with other Rowan University students going nearby your destination, making the payment a fraction of what it would be normally with an app such as Uber or Lyft!

Not really in a position to have a car or pay for the rideshare? You can make things work on just the Boulevard.

Rhy’s Bagels have a deal for their day old bagels, 1 bag of 6 bagels for $3, or 2 bags of 6 bagels for $5. Make sure to go early before they all sell out!

7-11 also has a rewards program and deals on their quick grab and go meals, so make sure you put your phone number, even for the small purchases!

Walgreens has some food items, as well as household and medicinal items, so make sure you put your phone number to get Walgreens cash, and check their circular online for weekly deals on items like soap, toilet paper, vitamins, and freezer meals!

Angelos Diner is also a cozy place to get some work done and not break the bank! (Side note: Rowan University students living on campus can get a card for free at the library across from it).

Many places on the boulevard take Rowan Bucks, but some places like Mexican Mariachi take Dining Dollars too, you just have to ask!

General Student Discounts

The top 5 best discounts for college students for places nearby Rowan University are:

– Credit cards such as Capital One and Discover offer incentives to students to have a credit card with them, which is a great way to build a credit score for opportunities such as leasing.

– Student Beans and Unidays show what places offer student discounts, especially from places you might not know!

– Streaming services such as Hulu, Spotify, and Amazon offer deals such as free Prime and Spotify Plus at varying rates for college students!

– Clothing at places such as Adidas, Converse, and Nike offer deals that vary for college students at Rowan University since the Gloucester Outlets are nearby!

– Electronics such as Adobe, Microsoft, and apple offer deals that vary for college students!