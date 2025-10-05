Should The New York Liberty Have Fired Head Coach Sandy Brondello?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rowan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fresh off the team’s first-round exit from the 2025 WNBA playoffs, the Liberty announced it would not be renewing the contract of head coach Sandy Brondello. After going 107-53 (.669) in four seasons with the team, Brondello was relieved of her duties following the 2025 season. Just last year, New York was crowned the WNBA Champions under her leadership, while also making a Finals appearance the season prior. Despite being hindered by many injuries within their lineup, including starting wing Betnijah Laney-Hamilton and former MVPs Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart, New York was able to secure the No. 5 seed. However, it wasn’t enough as the reigning champions were eliminated by the Phoenix Mercury.

Heading into the offseason, the Liberty will have quite the rebuild ahead of them. Now having to find a new head coach before the 2026 tipoff, most of New York’s starting lineup will also be unrestricted free agents. Following Brondello’s exit, Breanna Stewart expressed her support for her former head coach.

“She has our back, and we have her’s,” the forward told ESPN. “It wasn’t easy for anybody, but she came in every day with a positive attitude and a mindset to put us in our best position possible. So we’re not going to be a team that point fingers. There’s a lot of us that could have done better this season.”

With her response to Brondello’s dismissal, Liberty fans are wondering if Stewart would be interested in a return to New York next season.

Days after removing his team’s head coach, Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb finally revealed the reasoning behind Brondello’s firing.

“This is not a result-based organization. This is not about not winning or winning. It’s about how do we position ourselves to be at the top of the league in a real sustainable way as the league does evolve in the ways we’re talking about on the floor,” Kolb said when speaking to reporters.

Although it was rumored that Brondello was in the hot seat, as early as the 2024 season, it is clear that the 2025 championship brought her more time as head coach. However, falling short early on in the playoffs this season was enough to dismiss her from the organization. The Liberty says it will take its time finding its next head coach, with Kolb saying the organization has a “very clear vision” of what qualities they are looking for in Brondello’s replacement. Sources have also claimed that New York is interested in seeking a candidate with NBA experience.