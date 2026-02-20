Saxbys New Seasonal Drinks: Are They Worth It?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rowan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Rowan University is so grateful to have not just one, but TWO Saxbys Experiential Learning Platform locations on campus; one in the Rohrer College of Business, and one in the new addition of the Chamberlain Student Center! Both locations exceed expectations for students on campus, so much so that Saxbys at Rowan University is one of the top performing Saxbys all across the nation! What makes Saxbys such a high volume place for students? Their food and drinks! Recently, Saxbys introduced some new drinks to their rotation; the Raspberry Butterfly Matcha, The Pina Colada Matcha, and the Irish Potato Latte/Matcha! Let’s go through each of them and see if they are worth the hype!

The Raspberry Butterfly Matcha

The Raspberry Butterfly Matcha consists of Raspberry Syrup, Butterfly tea, your choice of milk, and finally, matcha. One thing Saxbys notoriously gets right at both locations is their ratio of ingredients to matcha. It is not an overpowering flavor, as it is sourced by Matchaful, and the raspberry and butterfly tea notes are highlighted so deliciously! This is definitely a drink for those who do not prefer such sweet drinks, as the raspberry syrup cuts some of the bitterness of the plain butterfly tea. That being said, the raspberry syrup has its own tang that pairs beautifully with the butterfly tea, so it does not make it sweet. A popular way to make matcha sweeter is to add simple or vanilla syrup! Overall, this drink gets an 8/10!

The Pina Colada Matcha

The Pina Colada Matcha consists of pineapple juice, coconut mix, and matcha. It is a tropical summer in a cup with its delicious highlight of pineapple. Though it seems to sound like a strange combination, the earthiness of the matcha breaks the sweet of the coconut and cut the tang of the pineapple. That being said, it is still a heavily forward pineapple drink, and the pineapple juice does contain pulp. It is a drink in its own category for its uniqueness and deliciousness! Though I would rate the drink a 6/10, I find the pineapple flavor to be strong for my liking, but it is such a popular drink with lots of it being made daily!

Irish Potato Latte

The Irish Potato Latte does NOT contain actual potato…despite Saxbys carrying Ube, that was the only time potato of a sort would be in a drink. This Irish Potato Latte DOES contain espresso, coconut mix, and cinnamon! The drink is DELICIOUS! The cinnamon is addicting, the espresso pulled perfectly, and the coconut that perfect sweetness to taste just like the Oh Ryan! Irish Potato, which Saxbys also has for sale! This drink is perfect for those who love their coffee sweet without making you feel bad about it! Though I prefer my drinks a little bit less sweet, I find that adding some milk instead of all coconut base helps cut some sweetness! I love this drink, and as someone who loves chocolate, adding some chocolate and even caramel for a Samoa Cookie moment is so perfect! This drink gets a 10/10 for taste and being the perfect base for other yummy flavors!

Irish Potato Matcha

Though the name sounds familiar the to Latte….it has a bit of an earthy adjustment! Instead of the espresso, customers get coconut mix, cinnamon, and matcha in their drink! The matcha is such a hit, as it does not have that grassy taste, and it cuts down some of the sweetness of the coconut mix! This is another perfect drink if you like matcha more on the sweet side, but also, if you like your matcha less sweet, it can still be a great drink for you! The cinnamon enhances the coconut so nicely, and if you also pair this drink with some milk such as oat or whole milk, it can appease you too! This drink also gets a 10/10, it’s just so perfect!

Missing summer, or want a little taste of spring? Come by to either Saxbys location and try their new flavors! Now that you know what to expect out of the drink, and how to customize it, compare your experience to mine! Was I too harsh on the Pina Colada Matcha, or too nice to the Irish Potato Matcha? Did you try a new customization that I didn’t mention? Whatever you do, hopefully Saxbys helped make your life a little bit better with their new rotation of drinks! Be sure to check them out before they leave, as they are limited edition!