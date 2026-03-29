Rowan University Hottest New Spot: Poppy and Pine

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rowan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Rowan has some popular spots on the Boulevard in terms of breakfast and coffee; Rhys, Cream, and High Grounds as cafes, and two diners nearby called Monarch’s and Angelo’s. However, Rowan does not have any brunch places on the Boulevard. Originally, there was a space on Rowan Boulevard known as Dawn to Dusk. Dawn to Dusk then became what is known as Spicy’s Bar. Spicy’s Bar, a place not highly rated amongst the University population according to some students.

Rowan Boulevard has many different options of different cuisines, the range includes Mexican, Italian, Indian, Japanese, etc. The options for a new place on the Boulevard were endless, so the addition of Poppy and Pine is perfect! Rowan has diners and cafes, but does not have brunch places on the Boulevard, as one of the nicest restaurants is Lascala’s Fire. The addition of new restaurant vs. a typical college hangout is perfect for so many reasons. It is the perfect place for a cute breakfast after a pilates class, a perfect place for a first brunch date, and is perfect for the citizens of Glassboro who are not affiliated with Rowan!

Poppy and Pine has not released their official opening date, but the new brunch location offers many opportunities job wise for students! They have an Instagram, @poppyandpinecafe, and a website in the works. The best place to reach them to give your resume is emailing them at apply@poppyandpinecafe.com. They are hiring for line cook, prep cook, dishwasher, barista/bartender, and servers!

Poppy and Pine does not have their liquor license according to 42freeway.com, but the owner will eventually work toward one to accommodate their older students, as well as the general public! This space will be able to satisfy all breakfast, brunch, and lunch lovers looking for a new place to try! Looking forward to trying it and getting back, and if you try it, let us know how you like it!