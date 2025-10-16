Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Plot Twist: I Joined a Sorority

If you told me freshman year that someday I would be wearing Greek letters, planning philanthropy events, and calling myself the Vice President of my sorority, I would have completely laughed in your face. Because back then, I was so sure I wasn’t “that type” of girl. You know the stereotypical matching t-shirts, perfectly done hair, and group photos with the same poses. I swore up and down Greek life was not for me.

Sophomore year rolled around, and my sweet, persuasive mom looked at me and said, “Why don’t you just try it out? You might make some really good friends.” I rolled my eyes, but deep down I knew she was right. I spent most of my time in college staying in my comfort zone, it was time to step out. So I said to myself fine why not whats the worst that could happen?

That simple choice turned out to be one of the best decisions I’ve made in college.

Once I started talking and really getting to know the girls, they were not the stereotypical girls I had built up in my head. They were genuine, funny, and driven. They cared about really getting to know you and building genuine friendships that felt real, not forced.

And now here I am, the girl who said she would never join a sorority, not only loving being involved in Greek life but serving as Vice President. I’ve learned more about leadership, teamwork, and friendship than I ever expected. But the best part? The girls I’ve met along the way.

The friendships I’ve made through my sorority have grown into something I never saw coming. Living with my best friends now feels like being surrounded by constant support, people who understand me, push me to be better, and make every day better.

So here’s my confession: joining my sorority has been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. It’s changed me in ways I didn’t expect. I’ve grown more confident, patient, and understanding. I’ve learned how to be a better friend, a better leader, and a better version of myself.

Looking back, I’m so glad I took the chance. If I hadn’t, I wouldn’t have met the people who mean the most to me or found the sense of belonging I didn’t even realize I needed.

