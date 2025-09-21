Life Without Social Media

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rowan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You may be wondering, how does a teenage girl; especially in college, not have social media? Well, I’ve always had social media up until I graduated Highschool; it’s quite critical to connect with peers and friends in Highschool/Middleschool. I’ve had my fair-share of moments when I’ve compared my life and body to those of celebrities online; this alongside my uber-high screentime kickstarted my “social media cleanse”.

The weird part is that now that I’m two years or so into it, I really don’t plan on redownloading any platforms. Regardless of the social aspects of not having social media, I’ve been thoroughly enjoying how free I feel. I’ve been spending more time doing small hobbies and activities that I enjoy, such as: reading and coloring. I’ve found myself having new-found free-time to do things that I never would’ve been able to do with social media platforms. In Highschool, I’d sit in bed and doomscroll for hours and my days would feel so boring; now I’m able to fill up those hours of doomscrolling with things that bring me enjoyment. I’ve found myself more energized, because I don’t have any distractions keeping me awake until the wee-hours of the morning.

What are the long-term benefits of de-cleansing yourself of social media? It can enhance your concentration and improve relationships outside of the social media world (The Life-Changing Power of Small Habits by Sanju Pradeepa D.). Not being virtually connected to others at all times, forces people to message you personally and schedule times to meet-up. This builds better lasting relationships because you know that those individuals truly want to make that connection with you.

I’m not saying to delete every social media you own and change your entire life in one day but minimizing your screentime be beneficial.