This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rowan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the temperature rises, so does our need for makeup that can handle the heat. Summer calls for lightweight formulas, long-lasting wear, and colors that pop under the sun. Whether you’re beach-bound, brunching outdoors, or just looking to master that effortless glow, the product type makes all the difference. From sweat-proof tinted sunscreen to lip tints that won’t budge, I’ve picked out all the essential makeup types you need to have in your routine for a flawless summertime look.

Bronzing drops

Bronzing drops can be used for a simple and easy bronzed look. Whether you’re going out to dinner after the beach or strolling under the sun, bronzing drops will give you a gorgeous shimmer. If you want sun-kissed skin in a bottle, then these recommendations are for you. The hottest bronzing drops include e.l.f. Bronzing drops, Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops Serum, and D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Bronzing Drops with Peptides. These bronzing drops can be added to your favorite moisturizer, serum, or oil for a glowy layer on your skin.

Tinted sunscreen

A sunscreen that provides tinted coverage is a makeup necessity! Tinted sunscreens provide sun protection as well as weightless coverage and can be a great base for a summertime makeup look. Some of the top-rated tinted sunscreen products are Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint, Saie Slip Tint Tinted Moisturizer, and Protec(tint) Daily SPF Tint.

Lip and Cheek Stain

An item that is at the top of my list is a lip and cheek stain. A stain is perfect for longevity and provides a blush hue on the skin. This summer staple is both breathable and sweatproof. For a perfect, lightweight pinky cheek or lip, a stain is the perfect product. Usable for the beach, sweaty outside walks, or just a casual night out, this product meets all your needs. Some of my recommended products include: Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain, NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Lip IV Hydrating Glossy Lip Stain, and e.l.f. Sheer For It Blush Lip + Cheek Tint.

Waterproof Mascara

Waterproof mascara is another summer beauty essential. It will withstand heat, humidity, sweat, and even a dip in the pool. It’s perfect for keeping lashes defined and voluminous without smudging or flaking during hot days or active outings. There are specific mascaras that stand out as being the best. Some examples are Maybelline Lash Sensational Waterproof, L’Oréal Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof, and Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof. These mascaras make your lashes bold, while sturdy for summertime wear.

Setting Spray

The most important part of any makeup routine is locking in all your hard work. To prevent your makeup from melting or fading in the heat, you need a solid setting spray to give you glow, but also security. During the hot months, setting spray is essential to control oil, minimize shine, and ensure your makeup stays fresh all day. Some setting sprays that I highly recommend are: Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray, NYX Matte Finish Setting Spray, and Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, which is worth the splurge. Whether you’re at a festival, beach party, or just running errands, a reliable setting spray can be your secret weapon for summer-proof makeup.

This is our glow season, and we will be beating the heat with our beauty this summer. Don’t forget to be creative, fun, and enjoy yourself during these months, all while wearing makeup products that can keep up with you! Radiate this glow season energy everywhere you go.