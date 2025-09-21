Do’s and Don’ts of Recruitment Conversations

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rowan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Morgan Flocco

With fall recruitment coming to a close and the preparation of spring recruitment around the corner, it is important to understand the basic do’s and don’ts of recruitment. Some girls may think that it’s all about the outfits worn or the way someone does their makeup, but what sororities really care about is the conversations held. As a current active sister of Alpha Sigma Tau at Rowan University in my junior year, I have experienced rush as a PNM (potential new member) and as a recruiting sister and have been able to pick up the best tips for recruitment.

DO Talk About: Philanthropy

Philanthropy, commonly referred to as charities, are the core of sororities. Personally, my sorority focuses on women’s wellness, so all of our charity events and fundraisers go towards the women’s wellness initiative. It is SUPER important to do some research on each sorority and find out what their personal philanthropies are. During recruitment, it is important to show what you know and mention the different charities and how your life connects to them. Asking questions like “how do you connect to your sororities philanthropy?” or “what is your favorite philanthropy event on campus?” are some strong examples that should be brought up in conversation. Not only does it show that you’ve done your research, but it also shows that you have a personal connection to the sorority in general.

DON’T Talk About: The 4 B’s

Boys, booze, bucks, and bible. These are the worst possible topics to bring up during recruitment and are an automatic downvote. Sororities prioritize sisterhood, so questioning what fraternities they involve themselves with or what boys they’ve kissed stray away from all of their core values. Sororities in reality occasionally don’t meet the expectations of some PNMs because girls often think of it as a way to get into certain parties or be a part of certain groups, and drink and act provocatively. However, sisters bond over the sisterhood and connect on a deeper level than a group of friends, not involving alcohol. Sororities teach young women how to mature, thus making alcohol unnecessary. Also, sororities are incredibly inclusive and do not focus on economic status, how much money someone has is irrelevant and something sisters do not focus on when electing new members. Lastly, the bible. During my own recruitment, I thought some sororities were affiliated with specific religions, but after talking to them, I learned that sisters of all religions come together as one. The 4 B’s can sometimes be hard to avoid, but trying your absolute best to avoid them will help you so much throughout your process.

DO Talk About: Sisterhood

This is what sororities are all about! I joined AST because I wanted a strong sisterhood, and that is exactly what I got. Sororities host events regularly called “sisterhood events” where the sorority comes together and does something fun. My sorority has done movie nights, bouquet making, study sessions, and even pumpkin picking. These events have brought us so much closer as a group of sisters. Every sorority has these kinds of events! Asking a sister what their favorite is or even pitching your own good idea will strike up a good conversation, and also show the sister how much the sorority will benefit from having you as a new sister.