Crafts from the Heart: 5 DIY Valentine’s Day Gifts 

Valentine’s Day is approaching fast. Not only are DIY gifts cost-efficient, but they also have a heartfelt touch that you can’t find in stores. If you’re like me, and February seemed to have come out of nowhere, don’t fret. For the crafters, the last-minute gifters, and the girls looking to step it up this V-day, here are my top picks for easy DIY crafts for your lover.

Museum of Us

Recently trending on TikTok, this is one of the coolest personalized gifts I’ve seen. It’s essentially a shadow box frame, displaying a collage of miniature framed photos. Typically, you glue little figures to the bottom, “looking” up at the frames. It’s your own little museum! This one does require a few materials that are trickier to find. So if you’re new to crafting or don’t know where to source materials, there are kits available for purchase online. But it’s likely much cheaper to find it all yourself.

What you’ll need:

A Shadow Box Frame, or something similar A sheet of paper- to serve as the “wall” color behind your photos Small printed photos of you and your partner, or your favorite memories Mini frames for each photo People figures- These can be random, or mini versions of you and your partner. You can purchase premade figurines and use them as is, repaint them, or make your own out of clay. Optional:

Extra decor: some versions of this craft include mini potted plants, a pet, etc., to really bring the museum to life

Lights: Small lights at the top of the frame can really help make the museum pop

Cotton Pad Flowers

A super cute version of homemade flowers that last forever! Like paper flowers, but a bit more elevated. And everyone knows flowers are a Valentine’s Day essential!

Materials:

A towel: This project can get a bit messy, so putting down a towel or a few towels on your workspace might be a good idea Cotton pads: You’ll definitely need a lot, depending on how many flowers you want to make, and how many petals you want them to have. Markers of your choice: To color and decorate your petals. Crayola washable markers should work well. A glass or cup, ideally with a smaller opening, like some wine glasses Optional: food coloring

Directions:

Fill a cup with water, at any temperature. You can optionally add food dye the same color as the flower you’re making, to really make the colors pop. Color a cotton pad with a marker- note that full coverage might not be necessary, as the colors will blur when wet. Dip it in the water cup, then squeeze out the excess water Drape it over the edge of your glass to form your first petal Repeat until you’re satisfied with your full flower, likely around 8 rows, or until you can’t fit another. Be sure to layer the petals in “windows.” So for your second row, place a petal over where 2 petals in your first row meet. Note that you may need to refill your cup after a while. Let the flower air dry a bit on the cup, or use a blow dryer to speed up the process. Remove the flower and pop it into the freezer for 1-2 hours. (Placing it atop paper towels or towels is recommended) Blow-dry again or let it sit to dry. Note that it might take several days to fully dry!

“52 Things I Love About You” Card Deck

This one is simple, cute, easy, and practical. It is such a sweet keepsake that your partner can go back and look at whenever they want. Plus, they’ve got a new, personalized deck of cards that you can play games with together.

All you need is:

A deck of cards

A permanent marker, or a few different colored ones if you’d like

Optional: stickers, paint, gems, or anything you’d like to personalize your cards with

Directions:

Take a deck of cards, and on each, write a reason why you love your partner. You can also decorate them or draw pictures. Personalize it however you’d like!

Memory Box

This is the perfect gift for a partner who loves keepsakes—photos, old tickets, trinkets, etc. You could even gift the box already stocked with a few of your favorite memories.

Materials and Directions:

A small box of your choice: You could repaint one from the store or use a cardboard box, but I recommend purchasing a blank wooden one from a craft store. Michael’s has great ones that are relatively cheap. Paint and brushes: Paint your box however you’d like. Note that it may take a lot of paint, especially if you paint the inside too, or if you need multiple layers. Craft Smart Acrylic paints work well for this, and are pretty cheap. Optional: Mod Podge- This will coat your box in a glossy, smooth finish, and lock in all your paint so it doesn’t crack. It will also prevent splinters if your box is wooden, and it really helps elevate the look of your craft. Optional: Extra decor- sparkles, gems, fabric, paper, whatever you want!

Heart-Shaped Paper Chain Decor

If you’re not big on gifts, you can create a memorable experience in other crafty ways. Decorating the space where you will spend Valentine’s Day will make the day feel even more special. One super easy way to do this is with paper chains! A basic paper chain is super cute, but you can easily level it up with this.

Materials:

Construction paper or other paper Staples, tape, or glue. I recommend staples!

Directions: