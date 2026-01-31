A Credibility Crisis: The Death of Alex Pretti and Government Credibility

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rowan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For weeks now, Minneapolis has become the hot spot of Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). We saw not only the killing of Renee Good in early January, but last week the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse. This has once again underscored the deep mistrust towards Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Trump administration.

What happened:

January 24th, 2026: According to available videos and eyewitness accounts, Pretti was seen filming Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents when they stopped another person in the street. Pretti was armed with a handgun (Minnesota is an open carry state), but held the proper permits for it, and never threatened it once. Pretti was then tackled to the ground, pepper-sprayed, and then shot and killed by 2 federal agents.

According to a minute-by-minute timeline reported by ABC News, “In total,10 shots were fired in less than five seconds…”

From the time he had been pinned to the ground and pepper-sprayed, the agents had already disarmed him, and in my opinion, posed no imminent threat to their operation. 10 shots in less than 5 seconds to someone they already had pinned to the ground by multiple agents. It is sadistic and cruel.

Rather than acknowledge what happened in the video, President Trump and his administration have continuously alluded to Pretti being an “agitator” and someone looking to “inflict maximum damage on individuals and to kill law enforcement.”

credibility crisis:

This is where my question comes in: “Where is the disconnect?” I have been constantly asking myself. I just don’t understand how we have live video footage of exactly what happened, it’s been shared nationwide, and Kristi Noem can still address the nation and blatantly lie.

Trump had even gone on to say, “You can’t have guns, you can’t walk in with guns,” which has become a striking topic among pro-second amendment voters.

Other Politicians, such as California Governor Gavin Newsom, have called on Kristi Noem to resign, while others say she should be impeached.

What was really striking to me is that the National Rifle Association (NRA) has come out in opposition to Trump, writing on X, “The NRA unequivocally believes that all law-abiding citizens have a right to keep and bear arms anywhere they have a legal right to be,” and called for a full investigation into his death.

What we know now is that the US Department of Justice has announced that they have launched a full investigation into his death. It seems that the FBI will be leading this investigation.

If I were to draw my own conclusions, I don’t know if much will come of this. The Trump administration has done a phenomenal job at doing everything under the sun to not do their job. These people have been caught on record lying. How are we supposed to trust or believe them?

I believe that our freedom rights are going downhill, and fast. It should always be appalling to hear any person in power lie about anything. These are supposed to be the people that we trust. This is exactly how mass amounts of people are propagandized into believing harmful stereotypes, and continuing to perpetuate violence. I’m not trying to fearmonger, I’m just trying to be honest. May Alex Pretti, and all the other people that have been murdered by ICE within the past year, rest in power.