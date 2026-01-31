6 Tips for Surviving the Cold on Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rowan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I knew walks to class would get cold—but I didn’t realize just how much the winter would affect college life living on campus. If you’re in the same boat, here are my best tips and tricks for staying warm and happy, despite the snow.

Find ways to have fun indoors

The best way my friends and I have found to fight the boredom is games—card games, board games, or my personal favorite, logic games like “Imposter” or “Wavelength.” Another good option is having movie nights. If you’re like me, and don’t have a good spot in your room for a TV that everyone can see, I’d recommend a mini projector. I got one for Christmas for only about $50, and all my friends are obsessed. You can project movies and shows onto the ceiling or wall, and even play games like “Quiplash” or Trivia.

Don’t be afraid to bundle up

Remember that there are thousands of people on campus, all feeling the same wind chill as you, and no one cares if you wear your big puffy jacket. Cute hats and scarves are never off the table either. But if that’s really not your thing, elastic headbands are super in style right now, and pulling it over your ears can make a world of difference. And of course, layers! If you get to your class building just a few minutes early, you could de-layer so you’re not too hot in class. This has been a game-changer for me when walking to classes that are further away. Stay warm!

Practice good hygiene

Now that it’s cold, sicknesses are already going around like crazy. Wash your hands well, and shower daily. Plus, with the fluctuating temperatures of going in and out of heated buildings, sweating isn’t uncommon. For the sake of everyone on campus, wear deodorant!

Keep a good routine, even if it looks a little different from what it was in the warmer months

Finding motivation to go to campus events or the gym can already be hard. Add 10-degree weather to the mix, and staying in bed all day seems even more appealing. But that can also lead to depression and lack of motivation, and cause your grades (and your happiness) to slip. Even if you’re staying indoors, it’s a good idea to still get up at a decent time, get ready, make your bed, or whatever your ideal routine may be. Maybe look for other spots in your building to study that don’t require a 10-15 minute walk, but still provide a nice change of scenery!

Give yourself some grace

Everyone goes through it this time of year. It’s okay if you’re homesick, or if you’re doubting if you even like college anymore. Things might not feel quite as positive when the sun sets at 5 pm, and even when it’s out, it still feels like the tundra. You might feel trapped in your room, wishing there was anything to do other than homework. And that’s okay! Try to remember that you’re not alone, and things will look up soon. Keep reaching out to friends and going to whatever events you can.

Invest in a frat blanket/jacket

If you like going out, walking to frats in just a tank top and a miniskirt might not be the best idea in January. If you’d like to, then by all means. But I would recommend a cheap throw blanket or sweatshirt to keep you a little warmer. Just about every frat has some bush or corner you can throw it into, and so far, it’s always been there for me when we leave. And although it can get hot at parties, jeans are usually an okay option, especially when it’s this cold outside. If you do wear a skirt or shorts, high boots might help a bit, too. And remember, a 5 minute uber split by multiple people is pretty affordable, and totally an option!