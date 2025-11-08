5 Things To Do Near Glassboro This Holiday Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rowan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s everyone’s favorite time of year, the holidays! With Christmas right around the corner it’s finally time to start making our itineraries. Whether it’s a night with the girls, your man, or your family, here are some ideas of fun things you can do while still on campus or live nearby!

1. Harbaugh Village

Located in Mullica Hill, Harbaugh Village is a small, antique place where anyone can go to experience the joy of the holiday! Harbaugh village has ice skating, meeting santa, games, and fun drinks like hot chocolate you can try while walking around looking at the cutest christmas lights. The Christmas event begins on Dec. 5th and ends on Dec. 31st, but the village is still open for all the fall festivities!

2. Christmas Village

Christmas Village is something that I guarantee almost everyone has heard of before. It’s near Philly, which yes, might be a drive from Glassboro, but so. worth. it. It has the most adorable nick-nack shops, ice skating, delicious sweet treats, games, light shows, and more. It’s packed with festivities and is an amazing place for a cute date night or picture spots with the gals. Christmas Village is open from Nov. 22- Dec. 24th with so many different events happening everyday. Definitely a perfect place to visit during a cosy November/December day if you want to get lost in a winter wonderland.

3. Penns Landing

This is along the Delaware River and is one of the most popular places to go during the winter months. Ice skating is the hot comradery of Penns Landing, with there also being a ferris wheel to complete your night. I say this is a perfect way to spend a date night with the significant other; me and my boyfriend went one year and it was some of the most fun we had over the holidays. It’s quaint and smaller than most Christmas activities, but that’s what makes it so fun.

4. Creamy Acres: Night of Lights

Creamy Acres is so close to Rowan which makes it so easy to spontaneously go to! With the holiday season coming up, Creamy Acres doesn’t come to play with so many lights to see from the comfort of your own vehicle. This place has always been a hot place to go, with Halloween taking the prize of most visited attraction from this establishment, with Christmas being a close second! I would love to take my family here if they were visiting for the day!

5. Historic Smithsville Park

Smithsville is a huge attraction to walk around and explore different houses decked out with Christmas decor. For all the Christmas lovers, you will LOVE this place. The event goes on from the beginning of November until the 23rd of December, and each day is filled with fun activities. There are so many lights and stores to check out, with even a train ride for the kids to make it a whole family affair!

With all that to be said, Christmas is one of the best times of the year! All of the music, the lights, and spending time with your loved ones and family is what Christmas is all about. As the leaves turn and the temperature drops, I hope your holiday is filled with love and happiness. Happy Holidays!