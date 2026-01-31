5 short series you need to watch NOW!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rowan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a second semester freshman, my roommate and I spent lots of time bored and staying up late at night watching movies and shows. So here are our top 5 shows we’ve watched since being at Rowan!

Elite – It starts off with a group of rich kids, and less wealthy kids who were moved to a rich private school. A murder takes place and we go through the season trying to guess who did it and what happens. All Her Fault – this is a thrilling short series about a wealthy family whose son goes missing. What seemed to be a simple abduction turned into a shocking, betraying mystery that unravels the whole family’s secrets. I love LA – this show is about friends in LA who work in the fashion, and influence world. They navigate LA and their relationships together, occasionally being fake but always meaning love. Amanda Knox documentary – Starring the hit actress from Tell Me Lies, Grace Van Patten plays Amanda Knox. In 2005 American student Amanda Knox decides to study abroad in Italy. She rooms with other girls studying abroad, until one day she comes back home to find her roommate murdered. Amanda Knox is deemed guilty and spends about a decade in jail for it. Even at the end of it all, it’s still up to you on whether or not you believe she’s really guilty or innocent. Based on a true story. The Girlfriend – The Girlfriend is a thrilling short series that shows both the perspectives of an overprotective and overbearing mother, and her son’s new girlfriend. The two hate each other and are in a battle to win the son over. The series unravels into a murderous, thrilling, and exciting horror. You spend the whole season trying to figure out who’s really in the wrong.

These are our top 5’s that we cannot stop thinking about. Enjoy, and I’d love to hear what you think!