10 Things Every College Girl Should Try Before Graduating

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rowan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College somehow manages to feel both long and incredibly short at the same time. One moment you’re moving into your dorm and trying to figure out where your classes are, and the next you’re realizing graduation is closer than you expected. While getting your degree is the main goal, college is also a rare time in life where you have the freedom to explore new interests, meet people from all kinds of backgrounds, and learn more about yourself. The experiences you have during these years can shape who you become long after college ends. Before graduation arrives, here are ten things every girl should try at least once to make the most of her college experience.

1. Join a Club

Joining a club or organization on campus can be one of the best ways to feel more connected to your college community. It can definitely feel awkward walking into your first meeting when you don’t know anyone yet, but most people in clubs joined for the exact same reason—to meet others and explore their interests. Whether it’s a sports club, creative group, volunteering organization, or something related to your major, being part of a club gives you opportunities to try new things and meet people you probably wouldn’t have met in your classes, and discover more opportunities on campus. The first club I joined was HerCampus—and I’m so grateful I did!

2. Take a Class That Has Nothing to Do With Your Major

College schedules can sometimes feel packed with required classes that are all focused on your major. However, one of the unique parts of college is the chance to explore subjects that simply interest you. Taking a class outside your field—like photography, art, writing, or even a language—can make your semester more exciting and give you a break from your usual academic routine. You might even discover a hobby or passion you never expected to enjoy. I took a dance class, something I’ve never done before, and it was such a fun experience. I would gladly do it again. Remember that college is the time to branch out!

3. Go to a Campus Event You Normally Wouldn’t

College campuses constantly host events like movie nights, guest speakers, festivals, performances, and sports games. It’s easy to ignore these events if you’re busy or unsure whether they’ll actually be fun, but sometimes the most memorable experiences come from doing something spontaneous. Attending a campus event can help you feel more involved in student life, and you might end up meeting new people or discovering something interesting that you didn’t expect.

4. Take a Trip with Friends

The friends you make in college may very well be your friends for life. Traveling somewhere with friends, even if it’s just a short day trip or weekend adventure, can create memories that last long after graduation. Exploring a new place together, trying new food, or simply spending time away from your usual routine can strengthen friendships and give you stories you’ll remember for years. Routines can lead to success in college–but it’s important to stray from routine on occasion and have new experiences.

5. Do Something That Pushes You Out of Your Comfort Zone

College is one of the few times in life when trying something new comes with very little risk. Stepping outside your comfort zone might mean speaking up more in class, applying for a leadership position, trying a new activity, or participating in something you normally wouldn’t do. Even if it feels intimidating at first, these experiences often help you grow in confidence and learn more about what you are capable of. Do things you’re scared of. Even if you’re scared, even if it’s awkward, even if it’s even a little risky. You’ll never know what you might be missing because you’ve always been scared to try.

6. Talk to Your Professors Outside of Class

Many students only interact with their professors during lectures, but professors can actually be great resources if you take the time to talk with them. Visiting office hours or asking questions after class can help you better understand the course material and build a professional relationship. Professors often have valuable advice about careers, internships, and opportunities related to your field of study. Some also tend to know a lot about college life on campus, especially alumni, and can give you good tips and tricks for navigating college. Plus, of course, being liked by the professor surely won’t hurt your grade.

7. Volunteer for Something You Care About

College can be a great time to get involved in your community and support causes that matter to you. Volunteering allows you to help others while also gaining new experiences and perspectives. Whether it’s working with a local organization, participating in campus service events, or supporting a community program, volunteering can make your college experience feel more meaningful. It can also help you to find gratitude for all the opportunities you have that others may not. Someone once told me that gratitude is the key to happiness, and helping others is a good way to find it.

8. Start a Passion Project

College offers a unique opportunity to explore your interests outside of academics. Starting a personal project—such as writing, creating art, learning photography, or developing a small idea you’ve been thinking about—can be a great way to express yourself. Passion projects don’t have to be perfect or serious; they simply give you a chance to experiment with your creativity and interests. Do that thing you’ve always wanted to. Take time out of your daily routine for creativity and see where it takes you. Remember that college is for getting a degree, but also to figure out who you are and what you want to be. Dive into your interests and see where you end up.

9. Explore Your Campus and Surrounding Area

It’s surprisingly common for students to spend years on a campus without fully exploring everything around them. Taking time to visit different parts of campus, check out local cafés, parks, or nearby towns can help you appreciate the place where you’re spending these important years. Sometimes the simplest experiences—like studying somewhere new or walking around with friends—can make college feel more memorable. The first warm day of spring I finally explored a path I’ve never been down and found a beautiful fountain and the perfect place to relax. Remember that your tuition pays for all of this–use that to your advantage.

10. Take Time to Appreciate the Experience

College can often feel stressful because of assignments, exams, and thinking about the future. However, it’s important to occasionally step back and appreciate the experience while you’re in it. Spending time with friends, enjoying campus traditions, and reflecting on how much you’ve grown can help you recognize how special these years really are. College is hard. Sometimes, all I want to do is go home. But I know I will miss this, and regret always feeling so negative. Freshman year is a crazy experience–sometimes good, sometimes bad. But having experiences is the point of life. Be grateful for every moment.

Final Thoughts

College is about much more than earning a degree. It’s a time to explore new opportunities, meet people, and discover who you are and who you want to be. Trying new things outside of your comfort zone and making the most of everyday moments can turn your college years into some of the most memorable experiences of your life.