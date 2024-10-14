Why Do People Go On ‘Love Is Blind’?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let me just start by saying that I’ve never been on Love Is Blind, but I am a frequent watcher and I have some thoughts that I’d like to share.

This Netflix series provides me with so much entertainment and I am forever grateful for that. Every once in a while I have to step back and remember that these are real people and not actors. It’s mind boggling that they sign up to find the “love of their life” and get married to them in just a few weeks. With that being said, have there been couples on the show that I absolutely love and support till the day I die? Yes. I’m looking at you from last season, Brett and Tiffany.

I think it’s so interesting how comfortable these couples get. Not only are they telling the other cast members an absurd amount themselves, but then those conversations are put on a massive streaming network for all to watch…and rewatch. It can go from zero to a hundred in just a few seconds. These couples will be laughing about their memories with friends and then with a swift change of music they are unlocking deep trauma from their childhood years.

Let me clarify that I’m not referencing any cast members in specific!!!

It all makes me wonder how much of it is real. I mean you could really ask that question about any reality TV show. Is it all real? Do they get paid to say what they say?

I’d also like to take note of the actions that are performed on the show, more specifically, the honeymoon. Very private and intimate moments are shared on camera and I just sit and wonder how these REAL PEOPLE are okay with this. Aren’t their families watching?? I mean hey, to each their own I guess. Live your life, I don’t judge.

Now this next point (in my opinion) has to be the most difficult part of the show. Since the seasons don’t get released until around a year after filming, the couples who get married must keep their relationship a secret throughout that time period. This is an introvert’s dream, and good for you if it is. On the other hand, there must be couples who want to show off their love. Doesn’t that just seem awful?

As I mentioned before, there are definitely some couples that I do truly love. On the other hand, I think there are some points to bring up that show just how flawed this experiment can be. There have been times when those double doors opened and someone did not like what they saw. It also makes me wonder if any couples have gone through with the wedding for publicity purposes. Is the rumor true that engaged couples have to pay $50,000 if they don’t make it to the altar? I saw that on TikTok and was extremely curious.

Love Is Blind has really been serving as my new obsession. I know this was brief, but I honestly really needed to share these thoughts. I hope someone out there can relate.