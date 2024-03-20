Top 3 tips for revamping your study schedule

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It seems like this semester has flown by yet also cant go by quick enough! Its time for a revamp and here are my top tips for powering through your study schedule:

1. Switch up your study days

One of the biggest culprits of putting me in a slump is a stagnant routine! Study this, read over that, this song and dance can become a large part of the enviable slump. Studying for midterms is a must however, switching up my study schedule has allowed me to re-focus on what I’m learning. My study schedule began with Monday, Wednesday, Friday focusing on all 4 of my classes on each day. The second have of my semester im switching to Tuesday, Thursday, Friday splitting up my schedule to 2 classes on Tuesday and 1 class on Thursday and Friday too allow for more time on each study session.

2. Plan a few mini breaks

When falling into the mid-semester blues it can become difficult to find something to look forward to. Although we may not be able to take trips in the middle of the school season, we can definitely plan mini breaks! For me, it can look like a coffee date with my best friend or a casual wine night with the girls. These little breaks take me away from the school mindset without messing with my workflow! Little refreshes can help to take a breath and reset to finish the semester strong.

3. Try an outside location

Now I know this may sound like an obvious one, but the simple act of moving from inside to outside can allow your body to relax in nature. This can also tie in with either of the tips from above! Taking a mini break for yourself by planning a picnic in a local park or talking a hot girl walk with your bestie can take re-engage your mindset and reset your slump. Another option can be to take your studying to an outside location. Move your laptop from in the library to outside at a cafe or in the garden area at your campus!

This slump happens to the best of us! These 3 tips are some of my favorite techniques to switch up the everyday routine and open up time to refocus and finish the semester strong!