Situationships: Are We Exclusive or Not?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rollins chapter.

I feel like our generation is full of situationships. Like… are we together or not? There are constant mixed signals, late-night texts, and just overall confusion. It’s that in-between phase where you’re kind of together but not really. One minute, they are treating you like their girlfriend, and the next, they’re saying they don’t like labels.

I was talking to someone who I thought was clearly interested in me, but the inconsistency confused me. In person, he was the sweetest person ever, making me feel special, and acting like we had something real. But outside of that, we hardly communicated and I couldn’t tell where his head was at. Now, I know us girls can be a little delusional at times (I for sure was). My friends would ask if we were together, and I’d scream “My man, my man, my man!” not knowing how embarrassing it was at the time.

I finally built up the courage to ask him what we were and have the “what are we?” talk. And to my surprise, he said that we were just “vibing.” In my head, I was like what does that even mean?? The most confusing part was that he would get jealous if another guy tried to talk to me. If we’re just “vibing,” then why do you care? This is so typical of guys. They expect you to only talk to them while they are entertaining other girls. I personally could not do it.

Situationships will have you constantly asking yourself “Does he still like me?” “Why hasn’t he texted me back?” “Am I the only one?” And honestly, it’s not worth the emotional stress. If you’re confused about what you guys are, here are some signs that you are probably in a situationship:

“What are we?”

If you have to ask yourself “What are we?” then 9/10 times you’re probably in a situationship. The best way to find it is to just rip the Band-Aid off and ask. But be prepared to not get a real answer.

“Let’s just go with the flow” or “I don’t like labels”

Translation: He’s keeping his options open.

You are probably not the only girl he is talking to.

You have not been on a date

If he’s not taking you out, 98% of the time they don’t see you guys as exclusive. Anyone who is really interested in being with you would make time for you and put in the effort. We aren’t in high school anymore where we should just be “hanging out.”

They mostly text you at night

You’re just a booty call. If they only text you late at night, he’s definitely expecting one thing, and one thing only.

No consistency

If he only texts you when he’s bored, takes forever to respond, and never engages in meaningful conversation, he’s not interested in anything serious. There’s no need to sugarcoat it. If you are only getting “wyd” texts then he’s definitely not planning to make you his girlfriend.