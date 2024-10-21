The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rollins chapter.

Ask any of my friends, and they’ll tell you that I have the tendency to put my airpods in so loudly that it takes them a minute to get my attention. This happens especially when I’m working. What can I say? The louder my music, the more focused I am. I don’t know why. Doing homework I can listen to almost anything. Writing this article I’m currently blasting The Tortured Poets Department in my airpods. When it comes to studying for finals I can get a bit particular because I really need to lock in. Here are my favorite recommendations for midterm/finals season.

Movie Scores

The instrumental scores of movies are actually so therapeutic to listen to when you’re doing work. I have a few personal favorites when it comes to this. Number one has to be Star Wars, followed by La La Land, and the live action 2015 Cinderella.

The Nutcracker

I know this one might give some dancers PTSD. Personally, I find The Nutcracker score beyond relaxing. It’s beautiful background noise that can calm the chaos in your brain.

Lo Fi

A classic if you will. I like to listen to Disney Lo Fi because of how familiar the songs are to my brain. Again, something that all of this music has in common, it’s calming background noise. Trying to stay calm is essential during finals!! If you want some more in depth tips for de stressing you should read Dealing With Mid Semester Slump, it really applies during all points of the academic year. Back to Lo Fi, an album that I also really enjoy listening to is called Counterculture along with the song i’m sorry. Both the album and the song are written by the same lo fi artist.

Non-Stop

I know this last one might get some backlash, but seriously hear me out. If you’re in one of those moments where you are struggling to finish your final essay for a class, bump the song Non-Stop from Hamilton in your headphones. Watch and see how quickly you get it done. I wrote a final project essay in twenty minutes when I did this, and received an A.

As a final little gift, here is the link to my study playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0GzdUHozUcG8N7pozD5A2R?si=5fb167c4038e4ca5

Listen and enjoy.