Mindful Consumption: Making It Easy To Discover Ethical and Small Businesses That Align with Your Values

It is always heartbreaking to find out that your favorite clothing, skincare, or makeup brand/ company uses unethical business practices, isn’t cruelty-free or supports policies you don’t. Being aware of where you spend your money is an essential and increasingly relevant tool. However, spending time to find businesses you support ethically can seem like a sacrifice in a world of increasingly rapid expenditure. Luckily, many have put effort into making websites and accessible ways to find places you can feel comfortable supporting.

One such website is ETHOS. This website was created by Nabihah Ahmad, a student at Columbia. She states, “We have to be extremely reserved with our spending power. Instead of supporting racist and bigoted brands, we must give the spotlight to those who deserve our dollar.” Her website includes the mission statement and how they aim to use technology to uplift the brands and entrepreneurs we may consider spending money on. The website also features brands that you may want to boycott.

Another way to find ethically made products is to look for companies that work with fair trade, which, as named, aims to foster and maintain “sustainable and equitable trade relationships.” The Fairtrade website has more information on its mission and impact. Whitestone has an article giving recommendations on sustainable brands, what they sell, and what positive effects they have. To name a few more resources for finding businesses that match with you, check out:

Ethical Brand List: 100+ Fashion, Home, and Beauty Brands

Ethical Brand Directory

Faire – Online Wholesale Marketplace for Retailers & Brands

Overall, there is value and utility in taking into consideration who you support and what it means to you to shop consciously; there are tools out there for anyone to use and support those who help causes they care about so you can feel good about where you spend your money.