Making a difference in your community: service opportunities near you

One thing many people aspire to do is to make a positive impact on their community. Not only is it gratifying to know you use your ability to improve the lives of others, but there is a need for people to volunteer, and there are always chances to do so. Sometimes, finding a way to make your free time into a productive effort is daunting. My goal in this article is to make it digestible and easy to find opportunities here in Winter Park and Orlando!

One option for volunteer opportunities is the Boys and Girls Club, a national organization that offers after-school programs for children; if you enjoy working with children, this is a great option and an opportunity to gain valuable experience; they also provide volunteer options in their thrift stores. They describe their offered roles as flexible: “Volunteering can be tailored to your interests and talents. Some are one-time projects and others become ongoing relationships.” Volunteer – Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida

Food banks are a popular choice for volunteering because ensuring all people are fed is essential. Not only do they accept donations and offer opportunities to pack food, but they also allow organizations to set up food drives and even have holiday opportunities. A Winter holiday or Thanksgiving food drive is a great way to give back during times of the year dedicated to giving, humility, and gratefulness.

Feeding America” Find Your Local Food Bank

Feed my starving children: Volunteer

Tool for finding food pantries: Find Food Assistance in Winter Park, FL: A Comprehensive Directory of Food Pantries

It is often said that many average Americans are one paycheck away from homelessness. Over 770,000 people were homeless in 2024. Around 13% of the homeless population is veterans, 20% are elderly, and 29% are under 18 years old. Homelessness is a serious and real issue and is often misunderstood. There are many ways to help other than volunteering, such as pushing for legislation to help people experiencing homelessness rather than trying to hide this profound issue. Here are some ways to find opportunities near you.

Orlando Union Rescue Mission: Volunteer – Orlando Union Rescue Mission

Salvation Army: Volunteer | The Salvation Army USA

Convenient House Florida: Volunteer Opportunities | Covenant House Florida

Cats and dogs are some of the most beloved animals and are also particularly vulnerable. Shelters often become crowded, and according to worldanimalfoundation.org, 52% of shelters are no-kill. Still, a significant amount are. To help do what you can, there are many opportunities to volunteer at animal shelters.

Pet Alliance: Volunteer at the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

SPCA: Volunteer | SPCA Florida

Humane Society: Volunteer

In addition to these, there is a great tool for finding opportunities that help an issue you are passionate about and work for you.

AARP: Find Community Service and Volunteer Opportunities