While it can be so fun and while you can create so many core memories within those cinder brick walls, a college dorm wouldn’t exactly be everyone’s first choice of living space. In today’s trends, everyone wants to have the slick back bun, gold jewelry, and all white furniture. That dream can seem unattainable when you wake up to your mattress pad halfway off your bed again. Plus, when you’re like me and balling on a budget 24/7, that clean and organized life can seem financially out of reach. News flash, it’s not. You don’t need fancy headphones or overpriced pens to be a “clean girl”. It’s all about taking the life you already have and romanticizing everyday.

Stay Organized

It’s all about the minimalist approach. This may seem obvious, but you have to clean your room (or your half of the room). Declutter yourself! Take advantage of those Sunday resets. Fold your clothes, clean out your backpack, wash your sheets, and get yourself together for the week. A small room can get messy real fast, so take the initiative to at least keep your side clean and your roommate may even do the same. I will never stop emphasizing how much better you will feel if your space is clean. Keeping yourself organized will also save you time. Pick your outfits out the night before, even if you just pick them out mentally.

Eat Healthier

Not to sound corny and stereotypical, but you are what you eat. Eating healthier may seem difficult when you don’t have your own kitchen, but it’s really not too far out of reach. Eating healthier doesn’t mean absurd amounts of vegetables and zero gluten. It’s all about moderation and eating enough everyday. This can easily be done in your campus dining hall. Maybe instead of pizza and fries, reach for grilled chicken and pasta. There are also some really good prebiotic substitutes for your everyday soda (don’t hate till you try it). The poppi sodas are my personal favorite and I will never stop talking about them. You can find them at any Target!! If you’re a Dr.Pepper girl like me then you HAVE to try the DocPop flavor, you’ll thank me later. I also know firsthand that with an insane academic or sports schedule, eating three meals a day can be tricky. I always try to keep a sweet but filling snack in my bag. My personal favorites are the Made Good Granola Minis, which you can also find at Target. Also, this should go without saying… DRINK MORE WATER!!!

Practice Self Care

This one is so important. Take time to check in with yourself. Life can be overwhelming.Take some time each morning or night to sit in your freshly made bed with your emotional support water bottle and journal. What you write and how you write it is all up to you. Giving your thoughts (whether they are happy or sad) a place to stay that’s not your brain can be so refreshing. Declutter your mind! Take advantage of those nights when your roommate is gone. Take your “everything shower” and throw a face mask on. Have your “me time”. There is no better feeling than freshly washed hair and smooth skin. Romanticize your self care routine, make it fun.

The Attitude

Confidence, confidence, confidence! It isn’t about what you wear or where you live, it’s all about the mindset. Have the “I don’t care attitude”. Walk into any room with a purpose. The “clean girls” are the epitome of confidence. They aren’t adored for their style or clear water bottles. They are adored because of how they go through life. Blissfully and beautifully.