“A PEACEFUL BEDTIME ROUTINE NOURISHES THE BODY AND MIND, ENSURING TOMMORROW IS EMBRACED WITH RENEWED ENERGY AND CLARITY” Leon Wolffe

In a world where our minds and bodies increasingly drift apart in chaos, I found myself desperately searching for an anchor. My evening routine—or rather, the lack of one—is a perfect reflection of this disconnect: mindlessly brain-rotting through my phone or binge-watching Netflix/YouTube until I was somewhat satisfied enough to get some sleep.

The cost of these sleepless nights weighed heavy. By mid-afternoon naps were a must. Anxiety began threading itself through my days. I constantly worried and felt that I had no time to get anything done. Something had to change.

This past week, I decided to put effort into my nighttime hours and make a routine for me to use consistently. The change wasn’t about perfection—it was about intention. I began trading my phone for my Kindle, replacing my laptop with a journal book, and limiting myself to one episode before bed. Did I manage this perfect routine every night? No. However, I was able to prioritize myself and be more acknowledgeable about the choices I am making before bed.

I found a change in my days. I was more relaxed, and content, and didn’t need a nap at 3. Instead, I would just nap at 3 for fun! Everything was more peaceful. My body wasn’t restless at night and I felt a difference when I woke up.

These moments when I consciously choose self-care over scrolling, reflection over distraction, and on nights when I fall back into old habits, I learned and still am on how to approach myself with the understanding and grace of the routine because this isn’t about being strict with oneself, it’s being able to hear yourself and adapt to your needs.