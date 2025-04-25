This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rollins chapter.

It is officially senior season! With graduations coming up so quickly, I myself have been wanting to make a list of everything I want (or need) to do before the big day arrives. Here are a few things I have on my to-do list before I walk across the stage in a few weeks. In no particular order:

Get my nails done

I am someone who NEVER gets their nails done, so when I do, it feels like an extra special occasion. I want to feel my best and most confident self for graduation, so making an appointment to have a mani-pedi with my roommates is definitely on my list of to-do’s.

Take Graduation Photos

I may be the only one a little behind in this, but I have yet to take my graduation photos! If you are in the same boat and don’t already have a time scheduled, here is your sign to get something locked down to ease your mind of knowing you have a designated date and time to ensure you are able to have photos that you can remember your college career by!

Plan A Beach Day (or Two!)

Going to school in Florida has many perks, but one major one is being close to the beach. Before I graduate and move away from Florida, I want to schedule in as many beach days as I can before I leave.

Go Out To Dinner With Friends

There are so many amazing restaurants around my campus, it would pain me to not try and go out for dinner as many times as I can with friends before graduating. Not only can you enjoy a fun night out with good food, you can also be in great company and spend meaningful time with friends before the big day.

Thank Professors

It is high up on my to-do list to not forget to thank my professors, as they are a huge part of my college experience and people I deeply appreciate! Thanking professors through even just an email or card goes a long way. You might even get a letter of recommendation out of it too:)

Take Time for Self Care

Lastly, one of the things on my list before graduation is to practice self-care and work on de-stressing myself. Graduation and the thought of leaving college can be sad, scary, and overwhelming as a whole. Carving out time for yourself amidst the craziness of graduation season might be challenging, but will always be worthwhile. I want to make sure I am taking time to “chill,” by going on walks, staying consistent at the gym, and hanging by the pool or watching a show to end the night. It’s always the little things in life that make the biggest difference!