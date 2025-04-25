It is officially senior season! With graduations coming up so quickly, I myself have been wanting to make a list of everything I want (or need) to do before the big day arrives. Here are a few things I have on my to-do list before I walk across the stage in a few weeks. In no particular order:
- Get my nails done
I am someone who NEVER gets their nails done, so when I do, it feels like an extra special occasion. I want to feel my best and most confident self for graduation, so making an appointment to have a mani-pedi with my roommates is definitely on my list of to-do’s.
- Take Graduation Photos
I may be the only one a little behind in this, but I have yet to take my graduation photos! If you are in the same boat and don’t already have a time scheduled, here is your sign to get something locked down to ease your mind of knowing you have a designated date and time to ensure you are able to have photos that you can remember your college career by!
- Plan A Beach Day (or Two!)
Going to school in Florida has many perks, but one major one is being close to the beach. Before I graduate and move away from Florida, I want to schedule in as many beach days as I can before I leave.
- Go Out To Dinner With Friends
There are so many amazing restaurants around my campus, it would pain me to not try and go out for dinner as many times as I can with friends before graduating. Not only can you enjoy a fun night out with good food, you can also be in great company and spend meaningful time with friends before the big day.
- Thank Professors
It is high up on my to-do list to not forget to thank my professors, as they are a huge part of my college experience and people I deeply appreciate! Thanking professors through even just an email or card goes a long way. You might even get a letter of recommendation out of it too:)
- Take Time for Self Care
Lastly, one of the things on my list before graduation is to practice self-care and work on de-stressing myself. Graduation and the thought of leaving college can be sad, scary, and overwhelming as a whole. Carving out time for yourself amidst the craziness of graduation season might be challenging, but will always be worthwhile. I want to make sure I am taking time to “chill,” by going on walks, staying consistent at the gym, and hanging by the pool or watching a show to end the night. It’s always the little things in life that make the biggest difference!