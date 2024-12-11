Content Creators That Don’t Rot My Brain

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I find myself in a constant battle. Everyone loves to mindlessly scroll for entertainment, but after a while I feel suffocated with the media. Watching too much TikTok drains my battery and my brain. Recently, as I’ve been scrolling my phone, I’ve begun to watch more videos that boost my energy and inspire me.

Spencer Barbosa

Spencer was one of the first people I followed on TikTok a few years ago. Not only is she funny, but she’s REAL. It’s so hard to find honest influencers. Spencer uses her platform to promote body positivity in an effort to inspire young women. She reminds others that bloating and body hair are normal and one must fuel their body to show love to their vessel! Every time a video of hers pops up on my phone, a smile is immediately put onto my face. I always aim to make my social media a real documentation of my life. Spencer does this in the most pink and perfect way. She’s just like any other girl who wants to dress up and have fun.

Instagram:@spencer.barbosa

TikTok:@spencer.barbosa

Whitney Simmons

It’s a beautiful day to be alive when I watch Whitney Simmons. Now I have to give my sister some credit because she is the one who introduced me to Whitney (thanks Jill). For those who don’t know, Whitney Simmons was a Gymshark athlete and is now a part of the company’s creative team…talk about girl boss. Whitney has such radiant energy and is a die hard girls girl. Watching her mic’d up workout videos make me remember why I love going to the gym. She is also a creator who openly talks about her mental health journey. I think it’s so special to be able to hear about her growth and how she got to where she is today. She prioritizes having a good relationship with the gym and loving your body, and as a nineteen year old college girl I find that truly inspiring. Aside from working out and mental health, Whitney creates the most fun grwm videos that make you feel like you’re doing skincare with her. Overall, Whitney Simmons makes you feel like you’re her best friend and she has the energy of a girl who is living as her highest self.

Instagram: @whitneyysimmons

TikTok: @whitneyysimmons

Tam Kaur

Tam Kaur changed my life. I am so serious. Tam wants you to be self obsessed so you can live as the highest version of yourself. I first discovered her this summer when I stumbled across her YouTube channel. From there I found her podcast entitled ‘Self Obsessed’. I have learned so much through listening to hours of episodes. If you ever see me on a morning walk, 100% of the time she is in my airpods. She covers everything from academics, to body image, to dating, and, of course, to valuing yourself. I have learned how to set my own standards so I can reach my goals. Her TikToks feel like condensed versions of her podcast and I love scrolling through them before bed. On her Instagram you can see the bad ass life she built for herself once she became self obsessed. This past August Tam Kaur also wrote a book that is currently on the top of my Christmas wish list.

Instagram: @tamkaur

TikTok: @tamkaur_

Book: Buy Yourself The Damn Flowers