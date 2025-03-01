BURNOUT 101: Recognize, Reverse, and Resilience

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rollins chapter.

what even is the feeling of being burnt out?

Do you ever feel drained and so overwhelmed it leaves you with emotional exhaustion or even some physical symptoms? This could be because you are burnt out. Being burnt out distinctly makes everyday feel ten times worse. Work and chores seem like a waste in energy. Even self care needs start to fall out of routine because you now have “too much on your plate” and is now not seen as a prioritization.

“BURNOUT is real, but it doesn’t have to be the end of the journey”

OK you’re burnt out… what now?

Take that walk. When you’re burnt out it feels like a never ending cycle which is why it’s important to incorporate the three R’s!

RECOGNIZE:

Acknowledge that it’s okay and normal to feel this way. It’s tough, but it’s temporary. Recognize that your mindset plays a huge role in how you navigate this. It may sound cliché, but shifting your perspective—focusing on what you can control or aligning with your priorities and boundaries—can make a big difference.

REVERSE:

Alright, now that we know we’re in the dumps, let’s flip the script. Start by identifying small things you can do to begin feeling better. For me, even if I’ve already showered, I’ll take another one just to reset and feel refreshed. For others, it could be doing laundry, washing dishes, putting on makeup, or even grabbing coffee with a friend. The point is to do something—anything—that gets you moving, lightens your mood, and shifts your mindset from the funk you’re in to a more peaceful, positive space.

Next, remember to be kind to yourself. When we’re burnt out, we tend to be really hard on ourselves, but this is the time to practice some self-compassion. It helps to talk to yourself like you would a younger version of you, like a 3rd grader struggling with reading. You’d be patient and supportive, right? It’s the same with yourself—though the task at hand feels overwhelming, take it one step at a time, and trust that you’ll get through it, just like you’ve done before.

RESILIENCE:

Once you’ve tapped into that positive space, how do you stay resilient? Recognizing that you’re burnt out means you’ve hit your stress limit—and that’s something we have to accept. We have to acknowledge two things: First, we all have limits. Second, you’ve just crossed yours. Accepting this reality is key because when we try to push beyond our limits without rest, we’re only setting ourselves up for a bigger crash.

Resilience doesn’t come from ignoring your limits—it comes from respecting them. Once you recognize where you are, you can better decide how to bounce back without burning out again.