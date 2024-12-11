Beyond the Fit: Brandy Melville Implications of “One Size Fits All”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

one size fits all or one size fits none?

Everyone knows there is not one size fits all; the world is far too diverse and nuanced for anything to be suitable for everyone. Brandy Melville is a popular clothing brand that gained popularity around the mid-2000s. There has always been discourse over their choice to sell only one size, about an extra small to medium women’s size, but especially recently following a documentary called Brandy Hellville, which dives into the fatphobia, racism, and sexual assault surrounding the brand. Despite this, Brandy remains a popular brand, so what is the significance of the brand’s unapologetic problematic behavior and the complacency of the consumers?

First of all, it seems there is no group of people who haven’t been the victim in some way of this brand. At the same time, their actions show their preference for tall, thin, white young women; it seems that even those who fall into this binary are left to deal with the toxicity of the CEO and all that encompasses brandy. For example, while POC employees were assigned roles such as working in back rooms doing stock, the white employees had to send full body images to the CEO to determine if they looked good enough to work there. So, even girls who fit the standard on paper were left to face unhealthy standards and scrutiny.

On the topic of sizes and the lack thereof, the owner has said nothing, but many online have argued that some stores sell exclusively plus sizes, so what is wrong with a store selling only petite sizes? To answer that, it’s essential to see how they market themselves; they don’t market in small sizes, only for more petite women. Instead, they have historically marketed as one size fits all, which is harmful to young girls who don’t fit; feeling outside of “all” is genuinely harmful and unrealistic to expect for young girls who are still growing to fit into a one size fits all category.

Knowing this, many still buy from Brandy Melville and their sub-brand, John Galt, even though I own many Brandy clothes. So why are people ok with supporting this brand, and what do you do if you adore their clothes? One reason people may be ok with still buying from brandy is the same reason people buy from any fast fashion, affordable, cute clothes. When they fit for some, it may feel akin to a compliment to be in their clothes, which could feel almost exclusive and bring an aspect of novelty and belonging. I recommend buying secondhand clothes for those who enjoy brandy clothes as much as I do. Many online secondhand stores make it easy to find brandy clothes online without directly supporting the brand and also making a more environmentally conscious choice by buying secondhand rather than from fast fashion; in addition to that, it is important to purchase things consciously rather than buying large quantities of clothes you may not wear. It is also a good idea to look into other brands that sell clothes in a similar style and are more size-inclusive. The most important thing is not to define your self-worth based on your size. No brand or clothes should ever make you feel less than others.