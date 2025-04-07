Aesthetics: Defining Digital Identities

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rollins chapter.

What makes us want to fit in an AESTHETIC?

From personality tests and zodiac signs to aesthetics with names, the utility of fitting into a category is a secret to no one. Human minds tend to put things in categories. We simplify the world around us so our brains do not become overwhelmed; it also gives us a sense of belonging, confirms how we feel about ourselves, and aligns our concept of self with how we are perceived.

Self-expression through clothes and style has come naturally to those in society throughout history, and so have groupings of styles and particular niche subgroups. However, there is a notable difference between an aesthetic and a subculture; aesthetics are more like a set of tastes and preferences, while subcultures is more of a social deviation from the norm and typically have values and an emphasis on social connections. So, for example, punk as a whole wouldn’t be considered an aesthetic in the same way as coquette might.

Many aesthetics were born online; for some, they mostly stay online, but for others, their aesthetic category is a genuine way of life. For example, self-care, organization, and the clean, polished look of a clean girl. These categories weren’t created in a vacuum. They are inspired by the lives and portrayals of people on the internet, so following these subset categories is similar to being inspired by many gurus online.

The theme and vibes of these different categories offer great inspiration for outfits, events to attend with friends, what kind of life you are looking for and an understanding of yourself as a person. However, some can be harmful; not all are created the same, and there are some that promote and romanticize unhealthy habits. For more on mental health in aesthetics.

While many aesthetics don’t have strict guidelines, it is not uncommon for someone to feel like they don’t fit in one particular category. This makes sense, as people are nuanced and complex. The nice thing about this is that by not being strict about what you identify yourself with, you open yourself up to self-exploration, and aesthetics can be a valuable guideline. Aesthetics are fun and a good tool for self-expression, but at the end of the day, they are a tool and not the overarching force that defines who you are, so it is important to allow yourself to explore.