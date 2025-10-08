The Music That Stopped My Scroll: 8 Songs I Discovered from Instagram

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at RIT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Some tracks aren’t discovered through radio stations or curated playlists anymore. They manage to grab onto your attention for a few seconds, and before long, they’re all over your feed. Social media platforms such as Instagram are designed to deliver to you exactly what captivates your interest, and sometimes that thing is not a meme or a photo but a song.

It might be a small artist promoting their new track with the right hashtags to reach you, or a popular song trending as a background track. Either way, the beat hits your ears just right, the lyrics loop in your mind, and suddenly you’re playing your new favorite song on repeat. My current playlist is made up of numerous songs I have stumbled upon this way. Below are some of my favorites across a couple of genres that I felt were worth sharing.

Play it Safe Artist: Caleb Hearn

Favorite Lyric: “There’s more to life, there’s more to mine these days” Half Alive Artist: Jake Cornell

Favorite Lyric: “No one wins, but it still hurts to lose” Devil in Disguise Artist: Marino

Favorite Lyric: “A smile so bright, you’d never bat an eye” Teeth Artist: 5 Seconds of Summer

Favorite Lyric: “Don’t know if you love me or you want me dead” Little Do You Know (Annie Leblanc & Hayden Summerall Cover) Artist: Alex & Sierra / Annie Leblanc & Hayden Summerall

Favorite Lyric: “Little do you know how I’m breakin’ while you fall asleep” beat up car Artist: Henry Moodie

Favorite Lyric: “Let’s fall apart in the pourin’ rain, be who we are, it’ll be okay” Just Wait Artist: Kelsey Lamb

Favorite Lyric: “Gonna take a few tears and broken hearts along the way” He Set Her Off Artist: Emily Ann Roberts

Favorite Lyric: “Thought she was fragile like a flower, but she’s fragile like a bomb”

So the next time a song slips onto your FYP, don’t be afraid to give it a listen. It just goes to show that sometimes the best discoveries are the ones you were never searching for.