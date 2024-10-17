Some Election Knowledge For First Time Voters Like Me

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at RIT chapter.

Since I am 20 years old, this is my first time participating in a major election. Until recently, I was unsure how to register, when to register, and how to request an absentee ballot since I go to school in a different state apart from my permanent address. Here is some information that I learned recently and found helpful.

States That Have Same Day Registration As Election Day

Connecticut, DC, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

How To Register

Registering to vote does vary in your state so double check the requirements for your permanent address. Most states allow you to register on their website with just some basic information like your SSN, address, party affiliation, and license number. In other states, you may have to register by mailing in a form that is filled out with similar information.

States That Allow Mail-in Voting

Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, DC, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah Vermont, Washington, and Wyoming.

Requesting An Absentee Ballot

Absentee Ballots are best for people who cannot make it to a voting location on Election Day; This could be due to class, work, or prior plans made. Some states require you to submit proof or disclose your situation if you cannot make it to the polling place and need to get an absentee ballot. To get an absentee ballot, you may have to request it online, fill out a form, or pick it up in person; It will depend on your state.

I hope these bits of information will help you feel more prepared for this upcoming election. Remember to research your state’s laws and regulations before voting since it all depends on where you reside.